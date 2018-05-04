Ycee - ''Your Love''

news

Ycee aka Jagaban, has released a new single titled, 'Your Love', as he puts finishing touches to the release of his upcoming debut studio album.

Following the release of his joint EP with label mate Bella Alubo, Tinny Entertainment rapper Ycee, who early last year released his EP, First Wave has shifted attention to the completion of his debut studio album, due to be released in the coming months.

On 'Your Love', Ycee takes off with his signature chill voice and introduction, delivering his love inspired bars and expressing how much his lover means to him.

'Your Love' is produced by The Syn X.