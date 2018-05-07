Simi deservingly bags three plaques at Headies 2018

news

Headies 2018 in its 12th edition reveled in glitz, glamour, solid performances and provided a platform for rewarding creative excellence with singer Simi emerging as one of the biggest winners on the night.

Simi carted home the awards for Album of the year for her sophomore album, Simisola, Best Recording for Joromi and Best RnB Single for Smile for me.

Simisola has enjoyed an eventful 12 months following the release of her eponymously named album, and the fact that several songs off the album were nominated in different categories shows how varied and balanced the project is.

The 12 track album which fully captures her range and artistry contains multiple number one singles in Joromi, Aimasiko, Smile for me and Gone for good, elevating her status from the girl next door to the girl calling the shots.

While the period under review witnessed strong showings from the likes of Davido, who delivered chart topping singles to Wizkid whose project, Sounds From The Other Side won Best Rnb/Pop album, Simi managed to get herself into the mix courtesy of a well rounded album as she and producer Oscar were able to create one of the most comprehensive, soulful and well executed project in recent times.

A decent number of well scripted videos, and the collaborative effort with Falz titled Chemistry just before her album was released helped fine-tune the direction of her art.

Simisola went where her peers didn't go to. Encompassed in her album is an emotional and charming persona that is evolving and her vocals slicing like a samurai knife.

At a point when the music industry wasn't exactly bursting with creative body of works, Simi did it, and even though we live in a country where album sales don't add up, it is believed the album did decent numbers on the streets.

From touching on love, to sounding like a teenager who is discovering herself and just wants to have fun, there was a grand determination to deliver to as massive an audience as possible, and it felt like she had finally found the right formula after waiting for nine years after her debut effort to get it right.

The singer who was recently decorated by the US consulate as a Human rights ambassador is ultimately evolving into a colossus that is laying the path for others to follow.

The union of brilliance, good songwriting and humor is what continues to define her and as she walked out multiple times to receive her plaque on the night, you could hear her sincerity sharing the recording process and how she felt to finally be getting recognition.

In a category that paraded albums like Adekunle Gold's Gold, Brymo's Klitoris, Flavour's Ijele The Traveller, Phyno's Playmaker and Wizkid's SFTOS and for her to have emerged as the winner on the night, it is a testament to the paradigmatic manifestation of Simisola and she is fully deserving of all the accolades.