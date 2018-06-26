Runtown launches indie music company Sound God Music Group

news

Runtown has unveiled his independent music platform, 'Sound God Music Group'.

The singer made the announcement at a launch party in Los Angeles, US where he has been based for a while.

During the event, Runtown stated that “Over time, we have been blessed with the talent and wisdom to apply it to use.

It’s time we take it a step higher, and carry the sound and the message to where it belongs; the top,”.

Sound God Music Group will be a full 360 music and entertainment company aimed at redefining the business of music in Africa, and more.

Runtown, who has over the past years, grown to become one of Africa’s most prominent talent attempts to take the next step to bring his music to more markets and stamp his sound on international audiences.

Alongside his label, Runtown has also launched a charity project, titled “WANA - We Are New Africa.”

The new empowerment project which he runs together with his business partners, Ugo Mozie and Ifeanyi Nwune aims at giving back to the society and building infrastructure for the less-privileged in local communities, and also the provision of training schemes, and tools for learning.

The event had in attendance some of his Entertainment colleagues including Ugo Mozie, Konshens, KCamp, Anatii, DAPS, Josh Madden, Del’B, Sarz, Asa Asika , and many more.

Runtown and former label, Eric Many Records

While Runtown is setting up a new label, it is unclear if the injunctions and rift with his erstwhile label, Eric Many Records have been settled.

It will be recalled that earlier in May this year, the label had filed an injunction against the singer, the third one since he openly terminated his contract with them.

The label also stated that Runtown's contract expired on June 22, 2018, which is an indication on why he may be making the announcement at this point.

Eric Many is however still seeking to recoup the investment and expenses they made on Runtown’s career as they continue to insist that the singer has also not delivered an album as required in his contract for the period of the agreement.

“While our contract is supposed to fall due for expiration on 22nd June 2018, Eric Many now has an outstanding balance of about N266,694,755.08 to recoup on our investment and expenses on Runtown’s career.