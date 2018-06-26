Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Runtown launches indie music company Sound God Music Group

Runtown Singer launches indie music company, 'Sound God Music Group'

Runtown has announced the setting up of his music company, 'Sound God Music Group'.

  • Published:
play Runtown sets up his independent label, 'Sound God Music Group' (JulioAmigos)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Runtown has unveiled his independent music platform, 'Sound God Music Group'.

The singer made the announcement at a launch party in Los Angeles, US where he has been based for a while.

During the event, Runtown stated that “Over time, we have been blessed with the talent and wisdom to apply it to use.

It’s time we take it a step higher, and carry the sound and the message to where it belongs; the top,”.

Sound God Music Group will be a full 360 music and entertainment company aimed at redefining the business of music in Africa, and more.

play Runtown has always laid claim to being the Sound God (JulioAmigos)

Runtown, who has over the past years, grown to become one of Africa’s most prominent talent attempts to take the next step to bring his music to more markets and stamp his sound on international audiences.

Alongside his label, Runtown has also launched a charity project, titled “WANA - We Are New Africa.”

The new empowerment project which he runs together with his business partners, Ugo Mozie and Ifeanyi Nwune aims at giving back to the society and building infrastructure for the less-privileged in local communities, and also the provision of training schemes, and tools for learning.

The event had in attendance some of his Entertainment colleagues including Ugo Mozie, Konshens, KCamp, Anatii, DAPS, Josh Madden, Del’B, Sarz, Asa Asika, and many more.

Runtown and former label, Eric Many Records

play Runtown poses with Asa Asika at the launch of his label (JulioAmigos)

While Runtown is setting up a new label, it is unclear if the injunctions and rift with his erstwhile label, Eric Many Records have been settled.

It will be recalled that earlier in May this year, the label had filed an injunction against the singer, the third one since he openly terminated his contract with them.

The label also stated that Runtown's contract expired on June 22, 2018, which is an indication on why he may be making the announcement at this point.

Eric Many is however still seeking to recoup the investment and expenses they made on Runtown’s career as they continue to insist that the singer has also not delivered an album as required in his contract for the period of the agreement.

“While our contract is supposed to fall due for expiration on 22nd June 2018, Eric Many now has an outstanding balance of about N266,694,755.08 to recoup on our investment and expenses on Runtown’s career.

Runtown was expected to drop his new single, Unleash on Monday, June 25, but following the death of D'banj's son, Daniel lll, the singer posted on his twitter page that he will be pushing back the single with a new date yet to be announced

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 BET Awards 2018 See complete list of winners at music eventbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Here is the most played song on the day Nigeria...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Runtown Nigerian popstar covers FV Magazine alongside Adonis Bosso
Classics 20 essential contemporary Nigerian albums you should listen to
Headies 2018 5 snubs at the music award ceremony
Lil Ashh Nigerian rapper makes comeback with photoshoot
Broke Shaming Nigerian music has a strained relationship with broke men
Krizbeatz Producer says he will win a Grammy award in 2 years time
Runtown Artist proves he's a beacon of light for the culture in Hunger magazine interview
Runtown Singer identifies Tomi Thomas, Dice Ailes and Odunsi the Engine as artistes you should be listening to
Runtown Eric Many Records sues singer for N267m

Music

Album Review The Grey Area's message is clear and profound on 'The Grey Area' album
BET Awards 2018 The Best International Act Category has earned it's place on the main stage
Drake Watch the trailer for Rapper's upcoming album, 'Scorpion'
Wizkid Here is all you need to know about Pop star's management label, Disturbing London