Patoranking has shared the visuals to his new single 'Suh Different'.

The song which was released a few days ago under his label, Amari Musiq has been gaining grounds on major charts across the country and the singer has subsequently followed it up by putting out the visuals.

The video which opens at the fuel station and transits with him performing at a club, features a lot of dance or whining as it is called and colourful scenes.

