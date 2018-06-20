Pulse.ng logo
Mr Eazi and Patoranking announced for Lauryn Hill's Tour

Mr Eazi, Patoranking Pop stars announced as part of opening acts for Lauryn Hill's Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

Nigerian artistes, Mr Eazi and Patoranking have been announced as acts going on tour with Lauryn Hill in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her Miseducation album.

play Mr Eazi listed alongside Patoranking to go on tour with Lauryn Hill (Citinews)
Mr Eazi and Patoranking are two of the artistes that will be joining Lauryn Hill on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Tour.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of her classic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the ex- Fugees member will be embarking on a North American tour where she will be performing songs off the album to her fans across several cities.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is the debut solo album by Lauryn Hill, and it was released on August 25, 1998.

The tour which is scheduled to kick off in July and run through October, will feature a number of superstar supporting acts, with the notable inclusion of two Nigerian stars, Mr Eazi and Patoranking.

They will join the likes of artistes like Nas, M.I.A., Santigold, A$AP Rocky, SZA and more.

ALSO READ: Davido to perform at One Music Festival in Atlanta, US

play Patoraking will be performing at the Lauryn Hill Miseducation Tour (Wikipedia/Patoranking)

See the released dates for their performance on the tour;

Lauryn Hill Tour Dates

September 
22 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre (w/ Santigold, Mr. Eazi, Tierra Whack)
29 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land (w/ Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)
30 – Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (w/ Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

October 
03 – New Orleans, La. @ UNO Lakefront Arena (w/ Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)
05 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena (w/ Nas, Patoranking, Shabazz Palaces)

Mr Eazi who recently put pen to paper on a licensing deal with Columbia Records UK is one of the Nigerian acts pushing his art to the global audience as he concludes work on his sophomore project, Lagos to London, while Patoranking is also enjoying acceptance from Caribbean fans as he has performed at several concerts in Jamaica.

This latest feat adds to an increasing list of successes recorded by Nigerian artistes since the turn of 2018 that has seen the likes of Wizkid and Davido also headline major concerts around the world.

