Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido has been listed to perform at One Music Festival, US

Davido Pop star to perform at One Music Fest in New York

Davido is set to perform at the One Music Fest holding at the Central Park, New York, USA.

  • Published:
play Davido will be performing at the One Music Festival in New York later in the year (Jaguda)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido joins a selected list of top rated artistes billed to perform at the One Music Festival holding in New York, US from September 8-9, 2018.

Fresh from being announced as one of the artistes that will grace the stage at Jay Z's 'Made in America' Festival which is scheduled to hold on the weekend of September 1-2, Davido has again hit a big one as he has been listed to perform at the 8th edition of the One Music Festival.

In a tweet posted earlier today, June 5, this year's edition will feature the likes of Nas, Cardi B, Big Sean, T.I, Common, Big K.R.I.T, Davido and more.

 

Founded in 2010, ONE Music fest is known for its interactive block party experience, where guests enjoyed nationally and internationally renown DJs, a food-truck village, vending from local businesses, VIP tents and more.

The festival last year witnessed performances from artistes like Mos Def, Jill Scott, Damien 'Jr Gong' Marley, Sean Paul and many more.

Since its inception, the festival has attracted a global audience of over ten thousand attendees and continues to grow into one of the biggest music events every year.

It has been a busy year for Davido

After having the type of 2017 he enjoyed, The Headies 2018 Artist of the year has maintained the tempo from the previous year and even taken it to greater heights with barely half of the year gone.

2018 has seen Davido take his 30 Billion tour to cities across Europe and America, but it was his ground-breaking feat, where he performed before a crowd of 10,000 in Suriname, South America in May that broke the internet.

Davido is also expected to release his sophomore album later in the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Sina Rambo Artist says Davido no longer holds any shares in HKNbullet
2 Wizkid Star Boy reunites with Skales at One Africa Music Festbullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

#ForbesAfricaUnder30 Wizkid, Davido, Falz, Beverly Naya, make list
Sina Rambo Artist says Davido no longer holds any shares in HKN
Davido Pop Star to perform alongside Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill at Made in America Festival 2018
For The Culture Grace Ladoja honoured by British Vogue in the #Vogue25 list
One Africa Music Fest London African stars deliver great performances at concert
Dunes Center Davido, Chioma's mall experience (Assurance)
IK Osakioduwa Media personality says he has never collected money to play a song on radio
Music Industry If Davido and Wizkid were to retire now,which artiste(s) is capable of taking over from them?
BET Awards 2018 Niniola earns nomination for Viewers Choice Best International Act

Music

MURIC gives Falz 7 days to withdraw 'This is Nigeria' video
Falz 'We have no plans to take down the video' says manager's rep over religious body's ultimatum
BET Awards 2018 Niniola earns nomination for Viewers Choice Best International Act
Falz Is he the realest rapper out there?
New Music D'banj - Agidi