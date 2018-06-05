Davido has been listed to perform at One Music Festival, US

news

Davido joins a selected list of top rated artistes billed to perform at the One Music Festival holding in New York, US from September 8-9, 2018.

Fresh from being announced as one of the artistes that will grace the stage at Jay Z's 'Made in America' Festival which is scheduled to hold on the weekend of September 1-2, Davido has again hit a big one as he has been listed to perform at the 8th edition of the One Music Festival.

In a tweet posted earlier today, June 5, this year's edition will feature the likes of Nas, Cardi B, Big Sean, T.I, Common, Big K.R.I.T, Davido and more.

Founded in 2010, ONE Music fest is known for its interactive block party experience, where guests enjoyed nationally and internationally renown DJs, a food-truck village, vending from local businesses, VIP tents and more.

The festival last year witnessed performances from artistes like Mos Def, Jill Scott, Damien 'Jr Gong' Marley, Sean Paul and many more.

Since its inception, the festival has attracted a global audience of over ten thousand attendees and continues to grow into one of the biggest music events every year.

It has been a busy year for Davido

After having the type of 2017 he enjoyed, The Headies 2018 Artist of the year has maintained the tempo from the previous year and even taken it to greater heights with barely half of the year gone.

2018 has seen Davido take his 30 Billion tour to cities across Europe and America, but it was his ground-breaking feat, where he performed before a crowd of 10,000 in Suriname, South America in May that broke the internet.

Davido is also expected to release his sophomore album later in the year.