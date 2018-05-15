Home > Entertainment > Music >

Mr Eazi has announced the signing of a licensing deal with international platform, Columbia Records UK.

Mr Eazi has penned a new international deal and this time, it is for the licensing of his works with Columbia Records, UK.

The singer has enjoyed a successful career since the release of his Accra to Lagos EP, and recently announced that he will be releasing his follow-up project titled 'Lagos To London' with a tentative date of May 23, 2018.

Apart from recording songs, he has also been signing deals internationally. Last month, he signed a record deal with Mad Decent, a record label owned by DJ Diplo of Major Lazer.

He has now announced that he has secured a licensing deal with Columbia Records UK.

play Mr Eazi had earlier announced a label licensing deal with Universal Africa, now he has added an International licensing deal to his name (Instagram/Mreazi)

 

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer posted;

“Yesterday in my New Vehicle! As CEO of my Label #BankuMusic i signed a licensing deal with @ColumbiaUK as part of our structural release for the coming music! Everything is almost in place & new single from my upcoming project #LagosToLondon drops 23rd May Jah willing! Thanks for your support!! Together (my fans, my Team & i) will make History #happyBoy

 

Mr Eazi is indeed making major moves as he has been spotted with the likes of Diddy and Chadwick Boseman.

It will be recalled that Mr Eazi who owns his independent label, Banku Music had earlier last month also announced a label licensing deal with Universal Africa.

