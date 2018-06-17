Pulse.ng logo
JAY-Z and Beyonce drop Everything Is Love

JAY-Z, Beyonce Power couple drop surprise new joint album 'Everything Is Love'

Power music couple, Jay Z and wife Beyonce have released a surprise joint album.

  • Published:
Beyoncé drops yet another Internet breaking surprise album on her fans but this time, she's not doing it alone as alongside her husband, Jay Z, they have released a new album titled, Everything Is Love.

With no advanced warning, outside the recent spate of eye catching pictures that have been released across the Internet, the almighty Carter's dropped their joint album, Everything Is Love on Saturday, June 16 via their streaming platform, Tidal.

Jay Z and Beyonce also shared a video to one of the songs on the album, Apesh*t, a single that sees Jay Z throw shots at the Grammy where he was the most nominated artist at the 2018 edition but ended up without any award.

There have been rumours about the couple releasing a joint album last year following their individual releases of 4.44 and Lemonade, but it never materialised and the duo who are on tour for their On The Road concert have now delivered one for their fans.

