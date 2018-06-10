Pulse.ng logo
Beyoncé, Jay Z break Internet with nude snaps

10 romantic moments of power couple on 10th wedding anniversary play

10 romantic moments of power couple on 10th wedding anniversary

(James Devaney/WireImage)
Beyoncé and Jay Z have sent their fans on a tailspin with a nude snap which has been making the rounds on social media.

The celebrity couple posed for a raunchy snap while on their joint global tour.

ALSO READ: Rapper goes on a bike ride with wife, Beyonce in Jamaica

In the snap The Sun reports is from their 'On The Run II’ tour book, Beyonce is pictured wearing nothing but a thong as she lies on her tummy next to her rapper husband.

See the snaps below:

#TSRBaeWatch: #TheCarters enjoying that good cuddle weather (Swipe)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Jay Z is also seen Half naked and underneath the duvet while smoking a cigarette.

In another snap, Bey can be seen completely nude while lying on her side, on top of her equally naked husband.

The images started making the rounds on social media as soon as fans spotted the snaps in the tour book.

play

 

This is the closest we have come to seeing Beyoncé in the nude and yes, we are crazy in love with it.

Beyonce and Jay Z have been all loved in different ways since their tour began. The couple even marked the beginning of their tour by renewing their wedding vows, along with Blue Ivy and the twins, Rumi and Sir.

Beyonce and Jay Z renew wedding vows at the beginning of 'On The Run II' tour

In true Beyonce and Jay Z style, the celebrity couple kicked off their 'On the Run II' tour in Cardiff, Wales, by sharing intimate family moments with their fans.

Everything from videos of Blue cuddling with both Bey and Jay-Z, vacation clips, to Beyoncé dancing during her push party.

 

 

The couple finally showed off the twins Rumi and Sir, which as can be expected was a big deal.

They reportedly did this as a way of renewing their wedding vows to each other, sharing clips from the initial renewal with the whole family dressed in white.

ALSO READ: When Beyonce and Jay-Z secretly married in 2008

There had been rumours that the pair would be renewing their wedding vows as a way of starting over since the cheating scandal and we guess, it was true.

 

Jay Z & Blue Ivy Present Beyonce With Vanguard Award at 2014 MTV VMAs
