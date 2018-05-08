Davido announces release date for DMW group album

news

Davido has announced that the first Davido Music Worldwide, (DMW) group album will be released in June 2018.

The singer who was recently crowned as the Artiste of the year at the Headies 2018 together with the DMW team which comprises of Mayorkun, who also emerged as the Headies, Next Rated act of the year , Dremo, Peruzzi, Yonda, Ichaba, Producer Fresh VDM and latest signing, Idowest, made this announcement in a recent interview with Moet on Soundcity FM.

D.M.W, which is in its second year as a group have enjoyed a recent spell of success, with the release of two singles this year in Mind and Aje.

In the interview, Davido recounted how he met the members of the crew during the course of the two years period, including discovering Peruzzi on YouTube and flying him over to Dubai to sign his record deal.

The album is expected to contain not just collaborative efforts, but also individual songs from each artist.