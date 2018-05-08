Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido announces release date for DMW group album

DMW honcho, Davido has announced the release date for the group's debut compilation album.

play DMW crew during the video shoot for hit single, Flora My Flawa (Culture Custodian)
Davido has announced that the first Davido Music Worldwide, (DMW) group album will be released in June 2018.

The singer who was recently crowned as the Artiste of the year at the Headies 2018 together with the DMW team which comprises of Mayorkun, who also emerged as the Headies, Next Rated act of the year, Dremo, Peruzzi, Yonda, Ichaba, Producer Fresh VDM and latest signing, Idowest, made this announcement in a recent interview with Moet on Soundcity FM.

D.M.W, which is in its second year as a group have enjoyed a recent spell of success, with the release of two singles this year in Mind and Aje.

play Davido and members of the DMW crew on stage at the Castle Lite Unlock concert (Pulse)

In the interview, Davido recounted how he met the members of the crew during the course of the two years period, including discovering Peruzzi on YouTube and flying him over to Dubai to sign his record deal.

The album is expected to contain not just collaborative efforts, but also individual songs from each artist.

play Davido claims to have made one million dollars from the Pon Pon sound (Pulse)

Alongside the DMW album dropping in June, it will be recalled that Davido had also announced that his sophomore project will be released in September.

