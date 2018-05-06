news

Headies 2018 was held on Saturday night, 5th May 2018 and hours after the awards have been concluded, the dust from the performances and announcement of winners is yet unsettled.

Despite the heavy downpour earlier in the day, the awards which is largely regarded as Nigeria's most prestigious music event witnessed a large turnout and constellation of stars.

The event which was held at the Convention centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, began with a red carpet which preceded the main awards.

Coming off the back of a period in review where Nigerian music broke the boundaries with artists like Wizkid and Davido, and the emergence of new sounds from the Pon Pon to the trending Shaku Shaku vibe. The task before the organizers of the awards was quite huge and they had to deliver.

For yet another year running, the organisers ran a live feed via its cable and online channels for viewers from home to be a part of the event.

After some delays, the award finally commenced with an opening performance from a dance troupe.

Cometh the hour, cometh the hosts, with comedian Bovi walked on stage in company of co-host Seyi Shay who was stunning in her gown, as they officially welcomed the guests and opened proceedings on the night.

Falz kicked off performances at the 12th edition of the Headies Music awards, coming on stage on a power bike and delivering an exhilarating act that got everyone in the audience cheering and anticipating an electric sequence of events.

Other performances on the night include Simi, Mr Real, who got everyone doing the Legbegbe, Niniola, Danfo Drivers and Zulezoo brought nostalgic memories to the crowd, Mayorkun, Maleek Berry, Johnny Drille, Tiwa Savage and Davido giving this year's event the much needed thrilling jolts and compelling renditions at intervals that kept the over three-and-a-half-hour show from devolving into a slog.

Going into the night, much was anticipated with the major categories and it didn't disappoint.

DMW boss, Davido swept the night's biggest categories for Song of the year, Artist of the year and Best Pop Single.

Simi won Best Album, Best Recording and Best RnB Single, while Wizkid was crowned with Best RnB/Pop album and Viewers' choice.

Other winners on the night were Mayorkun winning the Next Rated category and going home with a car, M.I Abaga for Lyricist on the roll and Best rap song, Yemi Alade for Best Performer, Tiwa Savage for Best Collabo, Kiddominant for Best Producer, Daps won Best Video for Come Closer, Teni for Rookie of the year and many others.

The night belonged to Davido who closed the show, as he was easily the apolitical choice, singles like 'If', 'Fall' and 'Fia' had sealed his legacy in 2017 and the plaques were the hypothetical reward of his efforts.

The Headies had its compelling moments, the production was top notch but it was not without it usual hiccups as most artists who won awards on the night were not on stage to receive their plaques.

At the end of the 12th edition, The Headies have done enough to justify its place as Nigeria's most prestigious awards yet again, everyone was heartily entertained, winners were largely deserving and it was another night of triumph for Nigerian music.