Davido's Headies sweep proves talent is never enough

Davido's Headies sweep proves talent is never enough

Success is what happens when hard work meets the right circumstances

play Davido is proof that Talent is never enough (NaijaDome)
On the surface, it would seem apparent that this week's prop should go to the Headies for acknowledging Davido's long list of hits that gave him a bumper 2017.

Yet, the nod goes to Davido, because if there is one thing that his sweep of the 12th Headies proved, it is that talent is never enough and when hard work meets the right circumstances, magic is often made.

Magic is a term that describes Davido's run since "If" dropped in Summer 2017.

It is easy to forget that years ago, the DMW head honcho was often berated by fans for what they saw as a rich kid trying to leverage his father's wealth to find success in music.

ALSO READ: How Davido emerged as artiste of the year at the 12th Headies

Unlike many of his peers, especially one young man from Ojuelegba, who have enjoyed the priviledge of being seen as underdogs, Davido was seen as the one who already had the odds in his favour.

 

Yet, years after he sang "My manager is badder than all of you", Davido's infamous work ethic has given him the best run of any Nigerian musician since Wizkid was everyone's favorite guest artiste. On the sidelines, he has also put together what is arguably the meanest crew on the Nigerian scene right now.

Davido is proof that success is what happens when talent meets hard work.

