Davido to release sophomore album in September

Davido is dominating headlines again and this time, he has announced that his sophomore album will be released in September this year.

Receiving his award for Artist of the year at the Headies 2018, which took place on Saturday night, the singer in his acceptance speech shared the news that the album is coming in September.

Well, we have been waiting, haven't we? Since he released his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo in 2012, Davido has constantly teased his fans with the release of his sophomore project which never saw the light of day.

In 2013, he had announced works on his second album releasing singles like Gobe, One of a kind, Skelewu, Aye and many others, but the album which was initially titled Baddest did not happen.

Davido had the hits to release a successful follow up album, but somehow they never developed into a complete body of work.

He was to later sign a record deal with international label Sony Music in 2016, which didn't quite work as planned, delivering the poorly conceived Son of Mercy Ep.

2017 was however the year when Davido went back to basics and with chart topping singles, Davido stood head and shoulders above his peers in claiming the Artiste of the year at several awards.

Davido has not yet announced the title to the new album or if he will be sticking to the previously announced, Baddest but what we do know is he is due a new album already.

Judging by how he has started the year, we know the album will be filled with hit records, all we are saying is, we need our earlobes blessed with his music and as we anticipate its release in a few months time, we hope that nothing comes to alter this yet again.

What do we expect from the album?

Davido's album is the most anticipated album of the year and seeing the pattern he has taken with his recent singles, like Flora my Flawa and Assurance, we expect an album heavily laced with love tales, party tunes and feel good records.

We also expect to see very few collaborations except a couple from his DMW members, producing a body of work that will be fun to listen to all through.

Davido has set a very high bar with his music, and while he is not laying claim to being a lyrical prophet or self conscious artist, we expect a well crafted body of work that will be a strong contender for album of the year when it is released.