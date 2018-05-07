Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido to release sophomore album in September

Davido Singer to release sophomore album in September

Davido has announced that his long awaited sophomore album will be released in September

  • Published:
play Davido is the artist of the year and with the announcement of his forthcoming album, he may just be scoring an encore (Nigezie.tv)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido is dominating headlines again and this time, he has announced that his sophomore album will be released in September this year.

Receiving his award for Artist of the year at the Headies 2018, which took place on Saturday night, the singer in his acceptance speech shared the news that the album is coming in September.

Well, we have been waiting, haven't we? Since he released his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo in 2012, Davido has constantly teased his fans with the release of his sophomore project which never saw the light of day.

play Davido's OBO album was the opening phase in the evolution of his artistry (Ngtrends.com)

In 2013, he had announced works on his second album releasing singles like Gobe, One of a kind, Skelewu, Aye and many others, but the album which was initially titled Baddest did not happen.

Davido had the hits to release a successful follow up album, but somehow they never developed into a complete body of work.

He was to later sign a record deal with international label Sony Music in 2016, which didn't quite work as planned, delivering the poorly conceived Son of Mercy Ep.

play The Son of Mercy EP didn't not exactly lift off as planned (Pulse)

ALSO READ: Nigerian artists and the Sony deal

2017 was however the year when Davido went back to basics and with chart topping singles, Davido stood head and shoulders above his peers in claiming the Artiste of the year at several awards.

Davido has not yet announced the title to the new album or if he will be sticking to the previously announced, Baddest but what we do know is he is due a new album already.

Judging by how he has started the year, we know the album will be filled with hit records, all we are saying is, we need our earlobes blessed with his music and as we anticipate its release in a few months time, we hope that nothing comes to alter this yet again.

play Davido announced at the Headies night that his next album is due in September (Pulse)

What do we expect from the album?

Davido's album is the most anticipated album of the year and seeing the pattern he has taken with his recent singles, like Flora my Flawa and Assurance, we expect an album heavily laced with love tales, party tunes and feel good records.

We also expect to see very few collaborations except a couple from his DMW members, producing a body of work that will be fun to listen to all through.

Davido has set a very high bar with his music, and while he is not laying claim to being a lyrical prophet or self conscious artist, we expect a well crafted body of work that will be a strong contender for album of the year when it is released.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 The complete list of winners at 12th edition of music awardsbullet
2 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
3 Headies 2018 Nigeria's most prestigious music award ceremony bounces...bullet

Related Articles

Headies 2018 Simi, Davido, Wizkid win big at 12th edition of music awards
Headies 2018 The complete list of winners at 12th edition of music awards
Headies 2018 How Davido emerged as artist of the year at music awards
Prop of the Week Davido's Headies sweep proves talent is never enough
Politics Davido gives 'assurance' to Gov Dankwambo on convincing youths to get PVC
Photo Of The Day Davido up in the sky with Chioma
Headies 2018 Nigeria's most prestigious music award ceremony bounces back with a strong showing
Headies 2018 5 Notable performances of the night
Davido Singer's girlfriend reportedly seals multi-million naira endorsement deal

Music

Headies 2018 Producers K-Solo and Sarz go dirty over music awards fallout
Music Korede Bello - ''Sote''
Tiwa Savage Singer's 'Malo' featuring Wizkid video hit 20 million views on YouTube
Harrysong Singer holds successful concert in Warri