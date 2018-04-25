5 Nigerian artistes that have been able to create their sound

In an era where it is simpler to jump on trending sounds or create a style out of a hit song, some Nigerian artists have chosen to go left and stick to their sound

Carving your niche in the music industry is actually a very good thing, but in the chase for quick win, it is usually easier to recycle a winning template than create a new one.

Immediately the Shaku Shaku sound popped up, a lot of artistes jumped into the studio to record their version or feature one of the lead names of the dance.

Patoranking's 'Available' brought the gqom vibe and also got jacked by many artistes.

The music industry has delved into a rinse and repeat system, giving room for laziness and lack of creativity.

But amidst the crowd and fast food trend, few Nigerian acts have carved their own niche and disrupted the trend with original sound and artistry.

Mostly tagged under the ''Alternative'' genre, what stands these selected acts out is they do not belong to the generation of 'Soundcloud artists', who have had to find another way to get their music heard, these artists have attained mainstream success on their own terms.

Here is a list of 5 artistes that have carved their sound even in a saturated industry.

1. Black Magic

Sometime in 2017, the Beats Per Minute (BPM) on the average Nigerian song slowed down, which could be attributed to the invasion of the ''Ponpon'' sound.

But way before the sound that generated from Ghana dominated our scene, BlackMagic had introduced his own unique slow sound.

With Black Magic, there is no box, he raps as good as he sings, and with songs like 'Confam', 'Repete', 'Pass you', 'Africa' and 'Fantasy', it shows traits of an artist who has explored and horned his craft to perfection.

2. Kiss Daniel

For an artiste so young, in an industry where song writing is almost gone with the wind and the pressure that comes with getting signed to a record label, Kiss Daniel is sort of a big deal.

From his breakthrough single, 'Woju' released in 2014 to '4 Days' which is his latest single in 2018, with a full body of work, 'New Era' sandwiched in between the period.

Kiss Daniel has been able to breathe freshness into a stale pop sound with good song-writing and well crafted melodies as his strength.

3. Adekunle Gold

For an artiste that describes him genre as 'Urban Highlife', he got signed to YBNL owned by indigenous rapper Olamide and had another rapper Lil Kesh as label mate.

But the singer was focused on distinguishing himself and finding his sound.

Following from 'Sade', which introduced us to the artist, his debut album 'Gold' was well received commercially and critically.

In pursuance of his style, Adekunle Gold has gone ahead to set up a full band, the ''79th Element'', putting out not too contemporary sounds but striving towards evergreen music.

Singing in a mix of English and Yoruba languages, inspired by traditional sounds like Juju, Fuji and Highlife, Adekunle Gold has found a fusion that sees him shining forth with each new song.

4. Burna Boy

They call him Burna, and his hit single 'Ye' off the 'Outside' album is burning charts and dance-floor across the land.

Burna is a talented singer and songwriter, whose style of music inspired by the Reggae sound has witnessed a deep infusion of his ''Africanness'', which has helped him own the sound in his own way.

The closest we had to a Burna Boy was perhaps a Rymzo, but Burna's style is cut from a different cloth as the fusion of his local language mixed with the Jamaican sound forms a perfect weave for the knitting of his peculiar style.

5. Bez

His music is referred to as ''alternative soul'', which combines rock, soul, jazz and R&B to get the desired effect.

Bez's style is unusual and at-times not mainstream, but his ability to make it relatable with singles like Stupid Song has helped spread his music beyond a particular fan base.