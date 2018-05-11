37 years after, the world needs Bob Marley now than ever

news

It’s been thirty-seven years since Bob Marley passed away, and never has there been a time when a people are being suppressed and mentally subjugated to conform, as compared to now.

From the mega-countries of Europe down to the lost kingdoms of Africa, the rate at which things are being distorted is alarming! And as worrisome as it should be, it does not require keen observation to see things for oneself.

Look around you in thought for a moment and you will see that humanity is groping through an exhausting darkness because the ability to think is lost.

And should a conscious mind dare to live otherwise by doing his/her thinking personally, such a one is scorned as weird.

It was this disorder Bob Marley lived to correct when he urged humanity to emancipate itself from mental slavery. Because none but ourselves can free our mind.

In his "Babylon System," the music god encouraged mankind to rebel against the vampire-world-system that enjoys sucking the blood of the common man.

He’d say that for years the system has been building churches and universities everywhere, in other to deceive the people continually.

This, among other reasons, was why he admonished that we shouldn’t let the system fool or school us, in his “Could you be loved;” reminding us that we have a mind of our own so they can go to hell if what they’re thinking isn’t right.

Such was Bob Marley's zeal to liberate humanity from mental slavery that of the countless songs he recorded during his short stay on earth, countless of them were lyrically composed for the freedom of mankind.

However, he did not only concern himself with the sermon of liberation, he also preached about the need for universal love; stating categorically that we will feel alright if we come together in one love.

But as it stands, coming together in love seems impossible in our world today and for that reason, we might never get to feel alright no matter how much we want to.

Do we ever get to ask ourselves why the endless upsurge of conflict and strife? Like, how come is it that the so-called United Nations can’t come together and put a solution to the world’s problem?

Why are billions of dollars being budgeted for ammunition when there's hunger and wants everywhere?

From the political conflicts that reveal our ineptitude to the religious clashes that display our foolishness, mankind continues to declare itself as a race unworthy of living.

Not even the dog race has degraded itself to this hole we now find ourselves; for there’s no part of our world that is safe enough for peace and happiness to abound, yet with high shoulders, we flaunt our civilization: If only we knew the true concept of civilization.

Aye, deep thinking would agree with Bob Marley when he affirmed in his "Rat race" that the human race has fallen from its grace into a race of rats…because as it stands, everyone is trapped in the cage of endless wants with no space for contentment. The desire to accumulate is like a plague driving each one to do anything to satisfy their greed.

Thus, there’s fear in our hearts. Doubt in our minds. Distrust in our eyes. And discouragement in the air we breathe.

Let us twist and turn as we like to do, the truth still remains that humanity, as it is now, is in dire need of help. And this help that is much needed can only come from the emancipation of our mind.

But until then, let the oppressed take solace in the rhythm of Bob Marley because they are sufficiently soothing to blossom hope. Let those who wish to liberate themselves find courage in his message, for it is truthful enough to set the captives free.