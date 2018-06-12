news

The next few years would see several movies and TV shows - Hollywood and Nollywood - adapted from Nigerian books.

Ahead of their releases, Pulse Movies has put together five books to read before their stories hit the big or small screen.

1. "Americanah"

Lupita Nyong'O has acquired the rights to adapt Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 'Americanah.' The book follows the story of two young Nigerian immigrants, Ifemelu and Obinze, who face a lifetime of struggle while their love story endures through it all .

The critically acclaimed novel would be turned into a mini-series, not a movie as was initially announced four years ago.

The miniseries will be written by the talented actress and playwright, Danai Gurira.

2. "The Lion and Jewel"

In 2017, award-winning filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, announced that he was adapting Wole Soyinka’s "The Lion and the Jewel" for the big screen.

Titled "Sidi Ilunije," the indigenous film was shot in Ibadan and features Adebayo Salami as Baroka, Ibrahim Chatta as Lakunle, and Ayisat Onitiri as Sidi.

"The Lion and the Jewel" is a play by Soyinka, which chronicles how Baroka, the lion, fights with the modern Lakunle over the right to marry Sidi, the titular Jewel.

No release date has been announced for "Sidi Ilunije."

3. "Death and the King's Horseman"

MO Abudu recently announced the big screen adaptation of Wole Soyinka's "Death and the King's Horseman" by her production company, EbonyLife Films.

Written by Soyinka during his political exile from Nigeria, "Death and the King's Horseman" is based on a real incident that took place in Nigeria during British colonial rule: the horseman of a Yoruba King was prevented from committing ritual suicide by the colonial authorities

No further details have been revealed regarding the project.

4. "Who Fears Death"

"Who Fears Death," a science fantasy novel by Nigerian-American writer Nnedi Okorafor, is being turned into a TV series by HBO, to be executive-produced by George R. R Martins.

The novel takes place in a post-apocalyptic future version of Sudan, where the light-skinned Nuru oppress the dark-skinned Okeke.

The protagonist, Onyesonwu (Igbo for "who fears death"), is an Ewu, i.e. the child of an Okeke woman raped by a Nuru man. On reaching maturity, she goes on a quest to defeat her sorcerous father Daib using her magical powers.

5. "Children of Blood and Bone (Legacy of Orisha)

"Children of Blood and Bone," a Young Adult fantasy by Nigerian-American writer Tomi Adeyemi is currently in development at Fox with the producers of "Twilight" and "The Maze Runner" attached.

The book follows the story of follows Zélie Adebola, who lost her mother as a girl during a purge of magic users ordered by Orisha’s evil king, Saran.

After a chance encounter with someone who might be able to restore her world to the way it once was, Zelie sets out with her giant lion and older brother on a search to master her powers and defeat Saran.

Which of these adaptations are you most excited about?