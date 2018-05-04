news

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah, has spoken on the quality of Nollywood films, and acting for passion or fame.

The actor spoke about this to The Cable Lifestyle during the premiere of his latest film, "Crazy People."

According to the actor, while the industry has grown, the stories being told are no longer as deep as they used to be.

He also stated that some people are currently acting, not for the passion, but for the fame.

Read excerpts below.

On acting for passion or fame

Back then I realise there was so much passion. Everyone was acting not for the money but for the love of it. But today I see so many people just wanting to jump in for fame.

The social media platforms provide everybody that opportunity to want to be famous. So everyone is just looking for more of the fame than the art.

When we started, when we did understudy, cinematography, filmmaking, acting, for us it was all about the passion. Like can you draw? Can you put a picture together? And if you can, you will realise that you weren’t doing it for money.

You’d just have this joy from doing it.

On the current state of the industry

Technically we’ve gotten better. However, our stories are not as deep as they used to be.

Because if you notice, everyone was acting out of serious passion but now everyone just wants to be like uptown boy, uptown girl. And that’s just the sad part.

"Crazy People" will debut in cinemas on May 25, 2018.