Here are the Big Brother Naija housemates up for fake eviction

Big Brother Naija Here are the housemates 'up for possible eviction'

There would be no eviction this weekend, but the #BBNaija housemates don't know this. Here's how they voted.

  • Published:
Here are the Big Brother Naija housemates up for fake eviction play Khole and K Burke
Even though there would be no eviction this weekend, the Big Brother Naija housemates don't know this, and just concluded what they think is the season's first nominations.

The housemates are competing in pairs: This pairing means that if one housemate gets evicted, his or her partner leaves too.

If a housemate gets a reward or punishment, the partner will also be at the receiving end.

How the Big Brother Naija housemates voted

Lolu and Anto nominated:

Angel and Ifu

KBrule and Khloe

Bitto and Princess nominated:

Teddy A and BamBam

KBrule and Khloe

Vandora and DeeOne nominated:

Angel and Ifu

Lolu and Anto

Rico and Ahneeka nominated:

Miracle and Nina

Bitto and Princess

KBrule and Khloe  nominated:

Bitto and Princess

Miracle and Nina

Leo and  Alex nominated:

Angel and Ifu

Bitto and Princess

Teddy and BamBam nominated:

KBrule and Khloe

Miracle and Nina

Miracle and Nina nominated:

KBrule and Khloe

Angel and Ifu

Angel and Ifu Ennada nominated:

KBrule and Khloe

Leo and Alex

Tobi and Cee-C nominated:

Bitto and Princess

Lolu and Anto

As Head of House, Tobi was asked to save one pair and replace with another. He saved Miracle and Nina, and replaced them with Teddy A and BamBam.

The housemates up for eviction are:

1. Khloe and K. Brule

2. Angel and Ifu Ennada

3. Bitto and Princess

4. Lolu and Anto

5. Teddy A and Bam Bam

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

