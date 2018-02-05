Here are the Big Brother Naija housemates up for fake eviction

There would be no eviction this weekend, but the #BBNaija housemates don't know this. Here's how they voted.
The housemates are competing in pairs: This pairing means that if one housemate gets evicted, his or her partner leaves too.
If a housemate gets a reward or punishment, the partner will also be at the receiving end.
Angel and Ifu
KBrule and Khloe
Teddy A and BamBam
KBrule and Khloe
Angel and Ifu
Lolu and Anto
Miracle and Nina
Bitto and Princess
Bitto and Princess
Miracle and Nina
Angel and Ifu
Bitto and Princess
KBrule and Khloe
Miracle and Nina
KBrule and Khloe
Angel and Ifu
KBrule and Khloe
Leo and Alex
Bitto and Princess
Lolu and Anto
As Head of House, Tobi was asked to save one pair and replace with another. He saved Miracle and Nina, and replaced them with Teddy A and BamBam.
1. Khloe and K. Brule
2. Angel and Ifu Ennada
3. Bitto and Princess
4. Lolu and Anto
5. Teddy A and Bam Bam