Biggie removes Cee-C as the Head of House two days after Nina lost the title to her.

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, Biggie gave the housemates one minute to select a new Head of House.

The instruction came after Cee-C, who was the HOH for the week, got into a fight with her former love interest, Tobi.

After Biggie gave the instruction, the housemates chose Nina, who declined because of her health. Miracle suggested Alex, who agreed to take up the role.

Cee-C's dethronement came two days after she was made the HOH, even though she wasn't the initial choice.

How Nina became the Head of House

Unlike the previous weeks, there was no challenge involved. The housemates were asked to choose a housemate of their choice for the position.

Biggie returned hours later to ask that the Housemate with the least or most Head of House record should be the new leader.

Miracle and Nina chose Cee-C, who agreed. However, Tobi and Alex refused. According to them, Cee-C is too troublesome, and would "para."

Alex, who was the Head of House before the meeting, offered to continue her tenure. But the housemates eventually agreed on Nina.

How Cee-C became the Head of House

Hours later, Biggie called out the housemates for not following his instruction. According to him, he had asked them to choose the housemate with the least or most HOH record, which according to him, made it a run between Tobi and Cee-C.

The housemates eventually chose Cee-C.

The fight that cost Cee-C the HOH title

It was a dramatic morning in the Big Brother Naija house when an angry Cee-C stomped around the House, hurling insults at Tobi.

Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.