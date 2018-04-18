Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cee-C removed as Head of House Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Biggie removes Cee-C as Head of House after fight with Tobi

Cee-C has been replaced by Alex as the new Head of House. This comes 2 days after Nina lost the HOH title to Cee-C.

Cee-C during her diary session on Big Brother Naija

Biggie removes Cee-C as the Head of House two days after Nina lost the title to her.

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, Biggie gave the housemates one minute to select a new Head of House.

The instruction came after Cee-C, who was the HOH for the week, got into a fight with her former love interest, Tobi.

 

After Biggie gave the instruction, the housemates chose Nina, who declined because of her health. Miracle suggested Alex, who agreed to take up the role.

Cee-C's dethronement came two days after she was made the HOH, even though she wasn't the initial choice.

How Nina became the Head of House

Unlike the previous weeks, there was no challenge involved. The housemates were asked to choose a housemate of their choice for the position.

Biggie returned hours later to ask that the Housemate with the least or most Head of House record should be the new leader.

Miracle and Nina chose Cee-C, who agreed. However, Tobi and Alex refused. According to them, Cee-C is too troublesome, and would "para."

Alex, who was the Head of House before the meeting, offered to continue her tenure. But the housemates eventually agreed on Nina.

How Cee-C became the Head of House

Hours later, Biggie called out the housemates for not following his instruction.  According to him, he had asked them to choose the housemate with the least or most HOH record, which according to him, made it a run between Tobi and Cee-C.

The housemates eventually chose Cee-C.

Cee-C insults Tobi play

Cee-C insults Tobi

 

The fight that cost Cee-C the HOH title

It was a dramatic morning in the Big Brother Naija house when an angry Cee-C stomped around the House, hurling insults at Tobi.

Cee-C called him names like: useless, miserable fool, a man who can’t stand on his own, gossip, mumu, ode, oloshi and more.

Celebrities such as Toolz, Kemi Adetiba, Linda Ikeji and DJ Exclusive have reacted to the incident.

