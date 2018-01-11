Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Black Panther makes Marvel history prior to release

Black Panther Upcoming movie sells the most presale tickets in Marvel history

Black Panther is set to debut in the cinemas on February 16, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Marvel's "Black Panther" opens in February. play

Marvel's "Black Panther" opens in February.

(Marvel/Disney)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Black Panther has now exceeded the amount sold for Captain America: Civil War with the sale of presale tickets, according to Fader magazine

This makes the upcoming superhero movie by Ryan Coogler the first movie to earned the crown for most presale tickets sold for any Marvel movie.

ALSO READ: Watch new trailer for Marvel's upcoming movie

 

Tickets for the movie went on sale on Monday, January 8.

Although the movie might not hit the top-grossing Marvel movie ever – a position that's still held by The Avengers – the presale numbers for Black Panther indicate a strong opening weekend for the movie at the box office.

 

According to Deadline's estimates, the film could gross between the best February weekend box office of all time to a decent $80 million.

Black Panther is set to debut in the cinemas on February 16, 2018.

ALSO READ: New lit character posters showcase Wakanda's citizens

Kendrick Lamar and his label Top Dawg Entertainment will be producing the soundtrack, which will feature a new song from Lamar and SZA called "All The Stars," as well as Kendrick/Vince Staples collab.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
2 Funke Akindele Actress likely to be in "Avengers: Infinity War"bullet
3 "Game of Thrones" Brad Pitt offers $120,000 to watch show with Daenerysbullet

Related Articles

"Black Panther" Watch new trailer for Marvel's upcoming movie
John Boyega 10 things you should know about British-Nigerian actor
Blessing in Disguise Marvel is giving the Chibok girls their own superhero
2018 10 most anticipated Hollywood movies of next year
"Captain America: Civil War" New synopsis creates division between Iron Man and Steve Rogers
Lifestyle Father of Hollywood star Lupita Nyongo'o wins gubernatorial race in Kenyan election
National Board of Review Group announces top films, documentaries of 2015
"Captain America : Civil War" Trailer sets new record
'Toy Story 4,' 'Ant Man 2,' 'Captain Marvel' Disney announces 19 movie release dates through 2020
"Captain America: Civil War" Watch 1st trailer for upcoming sequel

Movies

Where are the past contestants of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Where are the past housemates now?
Pirated copies of 'October 1' released
NFVCB Censors Board seizes pirated Nollywood movies worth N200M
Wives on Strike: The Revolution
"Wives on Strike: The Revolution" Review Omoni Oboli's sequel is relevant to our times
Everything you need to know about legal drama series 'Castle to Castle'
"Castle & Castle" EbonyLife is making a legal drama series, here's everything you need to know