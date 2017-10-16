Marvel has released the trailer for one of its most anticipated movies yet, "Black Panther."

The exciting trailer shows off a visionary imagery of a kingdom, ton of action sequences, striking costume design, and good music.

Set for release in about four months, "Black Panther" stars Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Danai Gurira.

It follows T’Challa who, after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King.

However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

Helmed by "Creed" director, Ryan Coogler, it is the first solo black superhero movie in Marvel’s current cinematic universe.

"Black Panther" will debut in cinemas on February 18, 2018.