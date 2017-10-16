Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch new Black Panther trailer

"Black Panther" Watch Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett in 2nd trailer

Here comes the new exciting trailer for "Black Panther": Marvel's 1st solo black superhero movie.

  • Published:
Black Panther poster play

Black Panther poster

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Marvel has released the trailer for one of its most anticipated movies yet, "Black Panther."

The exciting trailer shows off a visionary imagery of a kingdom, ton of action sequences, striking costume design, and good music.

Set for release in about four months, "Black Panther" stars Sterling K. Brown, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Danai Gurira.

play A scene from "Black Panther"

 

It follows T’Challa who, after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King.

However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

Official Black Panther poster play

Official Black Panther poster

Helmed by "Creed" director, Ryan Coogler, it is the first solo black superhero movie in Marvel’s current cinematic universe.

"Black Panther" will debut in cinemas on February 18, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Dele Issues" Samuel Ajibola releases complete episode of comedy series...bullet
2 Pulse List 7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood filmbullet
3 "Hello, Rain" Are Nigerians ready for a sci-fi Nollywood movie?bullet

Related Articles

"Black Panther" Marvel releases plot, full cast of upcoming superhero movie
Motion Picture with Chidumga The non-existence of superhero movies in Nollywood
"Black Panther" Watch Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett in 1st trailer
Nnedi Okorafor Marvel working on a new comic book set in Lagos with sci-fi writer
"Black Panther" 1st poster debuts ahead of official trailer release
"Iron Fist" Netflix releases 1st trailer for upcoming series
Golden Globes Awards 2017 "Deadpool," Viola Davis, Mel Gibson, "Westworld" among nominees
Critics Choice Awards 2017 "La La Land," Viola Davis, Thandie Newton among winners
EMMY Awards 2016 Taraji P Henson, Idris Elba, Kevin Spacey, Viola Davis, "Game of Thrones" among nominees
Jay Z Rapper is producing a TV show on legendary sniper

Movies

An episode of Grey  Room NG
Grey Room NG Is it ever acceptable for a man to hit a woman? [Video]
Game of Thrones Season 7 finale
"Game of Thrones" HBO has a new weird plan to prevent season 8 spoilers
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Oscar expels filmmaker from board over sex scandal
Eniola Ajao
Eniola Ajao Yoruba actress inks first endorsement deal