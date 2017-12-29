5 most anticipated Nollywood movies of 2018

Home > Entertainment > Movies >

From Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut to Izu Ojukwu's "Amina," here are the most anticipated Nollywood movies of 2018.

2017 has witnessed more disappointing movies that failed to impress than remarkable ones.

Looking ahead to 2018 - which will hopefully be a more thrilling and storied year - Pulse Movies has put together five movies we can't wait to see in 2018.

Release dates will be added once they are announced.

In no particular order, check them out.

1. "The Royal Hotel Hibiscus"

Following a successful outing at the Toronto International  Film Festival in 2016, the Nigerian film industry returned to the festival with "The Royal Hibiscus Hotel.

A romantic comedy from EbonyLife Films, the movie is directed by Ishaya Bako, who directed the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award winning film, "Road to Yesterday."

It stars Zainab Balogun, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Rachel  Oniga, Kenneth Okolie, Akah Nnani, Kemi Lala Akindoju among others.

2. "Lion Heart"

Aside from being Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut, another attraction is the awesome array of acting award winners and pop culture icons: the kind we haven't seen in a while.

The movie features Steve Eboh, Pete Edochie, Kalu Ikeagwu, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, Jemima Osunde, Yakubu Mohammed and Sani Muazu.

Written by C.J Fiery Obasi based on a screenplay by Ishaya Bako and Emil Garuba, the movie follows the story of an Igbo family that is into transport business.

ALSO READ: THE EXTRAORDINARY CAST OF GENEVIEVE NNAJI'S "LION HEART"

3. "Amina"

From "Sitanda" to "76,"  Izu Ojukwu has created remarkable films. And at the core of his films are events and characters that viewers care about.

His upcoming film "Amina" is a breath of fresh air. It is culled from a familiar era: the 16th century, and follows the story of the legendary fierce warrior popularly known as Queen Amina of Zaria.

Lucy Ameh (Bariga Sugar) leads a talented cast consisting of  Ali Nuhu as Danjuma, Clarion Chukwura as Zumbura and Yakubu Mohammed as Barde.

The trailer showcases visuals and well-choreographed action scenes, definitely nothing like what you've seen in a Nollywood film.

ALSO READ: 5 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD BE EXCITED ABOUT IZU OJUKWU'S "AMINA"

4. "Gold Statue"

Tade Ogidan, who helmed cult classics like "Diamond Ring" and "Hostages" teamed up with Nollywood legends like RMD, Sola Sobowale, Segun Arinze, Femi Durojaiye, Tina Mba, Norbert Young and Ali Baba for this one.

"Gold Statue" also stars Gabriel Afolayan, Kunle Remi, Rycardo Agbo, Kelvin Ikeduba, Kunle Fawole, Greg Ojefua, Etinosa Idemudia, Adeniyi Johnson, Woli Arole, Bisola Ayeola, Kenny Blaq and Judith Audu.

It's Ogidan with a beautiful cast, and that's enough reason to get excited.

ALSO READ: ADESUA ETOMI'S DREAM OF PUTTING NOLLYWOOD ON THE MAP IS VALID

5. "Muna"

The producers of the 2015 action thriller "Tempting Fate," which starred Ramsey Nouah have a new movie titled "Muna."

A movie by US-based Nigerian filmmaker, Kevin Nkem Nwankwor,  "Muna" stars Adesua  Etomi as the title character alongside Falz, Onyeka  Onwenu, Ebele Okaro among others.

Etomi will also get to show off her martial arts skills alongside Mayling Ng, who played Orana in "Wonder Woman."

Which of these movies are you most excited about?

