Yvonne Nelson denies splitting with baby daddy

Yvonne Nelson denies splitting with baby daddy

It looks like there is a twist to the alleged relationship crisis between Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy, Jamie as she has debunked the rumours.

  Published:
Yvonne Nelson and baby daddy James

Yvonne Nelson has come out to deny the gist going around that she has split with her baby daddy.

In a recent interview with Ghana's Peace FM, the beautiful actress debunked the claims that she had broken up with Jamie. According to her, the gist that they both unfollowed each other on Instagram is false.

Well if Yvonne Nelson is saying that she didn't unfollow Jamie and all the news going around is false, how come they have actually unfollowed each other on Instagram? Or do they have new Instagram names that we aren't aware of?

This is coming less than 48 hours after the gist after the news of her relationship to photographer, Jamie had collapsed.

Trouble in paradise as Yvonne Nelson deletes photos and unfollows baby daddy on Instagram

A few days ago, we brought the gist that  Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy, Jamie had unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their photos too.

Even though Yvonne Nelson has been a bit private about her relationship with her baby daddy, this new development sparks off the end of what was perceived as an amazing relationship.

It is not clear why they have decided to unfollow each other and delete all the sweet memories they both shared but a close look at Yvonne's Instagram page shows that the beautiful actress is moving on smoothly.

