Investigations regarding his role in the death of Tagbo Umeike has introduced a touch of God in Davido who declared that he has forgiven those who accused him of wrong.

These include media houses and persons who commented about the unfolding matter. The singer was however full of appreciation to people who prayers on his behalf as raised brows were directed at him by the police.

The embattled songster posted these comments via Twitter yesterday, October 16, 2017, as he looks to put everything behind and carry on with his music.

"Thank you to everyone that prayed for me!! And to those that didn't maybe you forgot lol ... We thank God in all ... now let's get back to the music !! burn demmm!!!."

In another post specifically directed to media agencies, he wrote, "Any media house, blog or person that said false things about me or accused me of what I don't know .. I sincerely forgive you.. and God bless you!! We move on! LETS ALL BE BETTER!! THANK YOU LORD!!

Don't be surprised if this is followed by a gospel song. Most people have found a connection back to God after experiencing a life changing event and this appears like one for Davido who has had to be summoned by the police to answer queries regarding his involvement in Umeike's death.

As a result, he had to cancel a performance in faraway Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe in a bid to honour an invitation by the police. He was expected to attend the album launch of Jah Prayzah who had just released a new work titled "Kutonga Kwaro".