Davido forgives critics who accused him of wrong in Tagbo's death

Davido Embattled singer forgives critics who accused him of wrong in Tagbo's death

All Davido intends to do after forgiving his accusers is to get back to making good music.

Davido has been apprehended by the Lagos State Police Command over the death of his friend, Tagbo Umeike. play

Investigations regarding his role in the death of Tagbo Umeike has introduced a touch of God in Davido who declared that he has forgiven those who accused him of wrong.

These include media houses and persons who commented about the unfolding matter. The singer was however full of appreciation to people who prayers on his behalf as raised brows were directed at him by the police.

(Vanguard)

 

The embattled songster posted these comments via Twitter yesterday, October 16, 2017, as he looks to put everything behind and carry on with his music.

"Thank you to everyone that prayed for me!! And to those that didn't maybe you forgot lol ... We thank God in all ... now let's get back to the music !! burn demmm!!!."

In another post specifically directed to media agencies, he wrote, "Any media house, blog or person that said false things about me or accused me of what I don't know ..  I sincerely forgive you.. and God bless you!! We move on! LETS ALL BE BETTER!! THANK YOU LORD!!

ALSO READ: Pop star releases press statement on Tagbo’s death

Don't be surprised if this is followed by a gospel song. Most people have found a connection back to God after experiencing a life changing event and this appears like one for Davido who has had to be summoned by the police to answer queries regarding his involvement in Umeike's death.

(Bella Naija)

 

As a result, he had to cancel a performance in faraway Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe in a bid to honour an invitation by the police. He was expected to attend the album launch of Jah Prayzah who had just released a new work titled "Kutonga Kwaro".

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. An Alternatve Music enthusiast who believes the genre has a potential to hold a strong position in African entertainment. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

