Watch 2Face wake up his wife to romantic breakfast

2Face Watch singer wake up his wife, Annie Idibia to romantic breakfast

Annie Idibia is super excited as she wakes up to a romantic breakfast from husband, 2Face.

2Face and his wife, Annie Idibia will keep giving us couple goals as seen in the lastest video released by Annie where she woke up to a nice breakfast prepared by her husband.

A very excited and happy Annie took to her Instastory on February 1st, 2018 where she posted a short video of her getting treated to a nice looking breakfast delicacy. She captioned the short video with the quote

''@official2baba called me downstairs to this...much needed."

2face wakes Annie up to a sumptuous breakfast

The love these guys share for each other has remained undiluted and unending. From the first time we saw Annie on 2Face's "African Queen" till date, they have kept on showing us what a true love story is.

This celebrity couple is never shy to express their love for each other, especially on social media. Recall back in November 2017 when Annie celebrated her birthday, 2Baba took to his Instagram page to share a heartwarming message for his "big baby," sharing a sweet snap of himself and his wife.

Annie Idibia, 2face Idibia play

Annie Idibia, 2face Idibia

"Yes ooo!! It’s my big baby’s birthday so i can’t keep calm ooo. May u live a long and fulfilling life my love. The lord shall be your strength throughout this journey of life(plus me o) i wish u all the best baby. Words can’t express everything i wish 2 say 2 u on this special day.@annieidibia1 HBD," he wrote.

ALSO READ: "Love the way he loves about me" Annie Idibia blushes over husband

Annie Idibia & 2Face Idibia play

Annie Idibia & 2Face Idibia

Just when we thought the celebrations were over, 2Face and Annie Idibia jetted out of the country to Dubai where they had a birthday vacation.

2face and Annie Idibia play

2face and Annie Idibia

2Face and Annie Idibia got married in 2012 and they are blessed with two beautiful daughters.

