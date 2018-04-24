Tonto Dikeh comes for Tunde Ednut for shaming Nina of BBNaija

news

Tonto Dikeh has taken Tunde Edunt to the cleaners for shaming former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina.

The gist is that Tunde Ednut on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, took to his Instagram page where he posted a video of Nina and then captioned it with the quote "Nina, stop using Android."

This didn't go down well with a lot of fans and lovers of Nina and among them was the actress, Tonto Dikeh who came hard on the musician and former comedian.

Nina, stop using Android. A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on Apr 24, 2018 at 1:56am PDT

"Tunde you have been a celebrity longer than I can remember, so you can afford a phone...Send her one she needs it, We are waiting since you are the first to notice it!!" she wrote. Well, we hope Tunde Ednut takes up this challenge and get Nina the iPhone just like Tonto dared him. We all know that giving an iPhone isn't a big deal to Tonto Dikeh as she has done this before.

Recall that earlier in March 2018, the beautiful actress gave out an iPhone6 to a lucky follower to mark her third year of being born again . The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 9, 2018, where she posted the photo of the phone she was giving out and captioned it with a quote.

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh shares gifts at home for people living with disabilities

"Feeling Xtra generous..As my Spirit leads I will choose a very loyal fan To win this new iPhone 6(Abeg make una manage economy d shake)..Write an Essay about me using a beautiful picture of me, Post it and tag me using the hashtag #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS ..May the best win.

''Pls join me in celebrating 3years in the body of Christ...Today marks the best day of the rest of my life ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️Celebration of a new life Celebrating being BORN AGAIN...HAPPY BORN AGAIN DAY to me...Winner will be announced by the end of the week #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #you must be following @t_d_foundation @mybabysmeal @tontolet," she wrote.

It didn't take long before a winner emerged as she announced the winner with a photo shoot of the winner's essay and a caption.