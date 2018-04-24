Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tonto Dikeh comes for Tunde Ednut for shaming Nina of BBNaija

Tonto Dikeh Actress comes for Tunde Ednut for shaming Nina of BBNaija

Tonto Dikeh wants Tunde Ednut to get Nina of BBNaija season an iPhone since he thinks she should stop using an android phone.

  • Published:
Tonto Dikeh play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TontoDikeh)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tonto Dikeh has taken Tunde Edunt to the cleaners for shaming former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina.

The gist is that Tunde Ednut on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, took to his Instagram page where he posted a video of Nina and then captioned it with the quote "Nina, stop using Android."

This didn't go down well with a lot of fans and lovers of Nina and among them was the actress, Tonto Dikeh who came hard on the musician and former comedian.

Nina, stop using Android.

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

 

"Tunde you have been a celebrity longer than I can remember, so you can afford a phone...Send her one she needs it, We are waiting since you are the first to notice it!!" she wrote. Well, we hope Tunde Ednut takes up this challenge and get Nina the iPhone just like Tonto dared him. We all know that giving an iPhone isn't a big deal to Tonto Dikeh as she has done this before.

Tunde Ednut gets called out by Tonto Dikeh play

Tunde Ednut gets called out by Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/TundeEdnut)

Recall that earlier in March 2018, the beautiful actress gave out an iPhone6 to a lucky follower to mark her third year of being born again. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, April 9, 2018, where she posted the photo of the phone she was giving out and captioned it with a quote.

Feeling Xtra generous.. As my Spirit leads I will choose a very loyal fan To win this new iPhone 6(Abeg make una manage economy d shake).. Write an Essay about me using a beautiful picture of me,Post it and tag me using the hash tag #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS ..May the best win Pls join me in celebrating 3years in the body of Christ.. Today marks the best day of the rest of my life#emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+kuA==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP###emo#8J+kuA==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP###emo#8J+kuA==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## Celebration of a new life Celebrating being BORN AGAIN.. HAPPY BORN AGAIN DAY to me... Winner will be announced by the end of the week #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #you must be following @t_d_foundation @mybabysmeal @tontolet

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh shares gifts at home for people living with disabilities

"Feeling Xtra generous..As my Spirit leads I will choose a very loyal fan To win this new iPhone 6(Abeg make una manage economy d shake)..Write an Essay about me using a beautiful picture of me, Post it and tag me using the hashtag #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS ..May the best win.

 

''Pls join me in celebrating 3years in the body of Christ...Today marks the best day of the rest of my life            ‍♀️    ‍♀️    ‍♀️Celebration of a new life Celebrating being BORN AGAIN...HAPPY BORN AGAIN DAY to me...Winner will be announced by the end of the week #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #you must be following @t_d_foundation @mybabysmeal @tontolet," she wrote.

Tonto Dikeh flaunts new body, says its speaking in tongues play

Tonto Dikeh

(Instagram/Tontolet)

 

It didn't take long before a winner emerged as she announced the winner with a photo shoot of the winner's essay and a caption.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer reportedly gets into a fight with SA actress Boity in Zimbabwebullet
2 Tonto Dikeh Actress flaunts new body, says its speaking in tonguesbullet
3 Davido Singer is smitten with his girlfriend! Here's proofbullet

Related Articles

Tonto Dikeh Actress flaunts new body, says its speaking in tongues
Skepta Rapper is now a chief in his hometown in Ogun state
Halima Abubakar Actress says she was in a coma for 3 days
Tonto Dikeh Actress says Olusegun Obasanjo isn't her son's grandfather
Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh glows in red! Tonto Dikeh glows in red!
Tonto Dikeh Actress comes 1st at son's inter-house sports competition (Video)
Tonto Dikeh Actress gives out iPhone6 to mark 3 years of being born again
Kiss Daniel Singer gives back to the poor on Easter day
Tonto Dikeh Actress' ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni conferred with chieftaincy title
Davido See how airport staff react after singer helped their colleague pay for surgery

Celebrities

Omoni Oboli
Omoni Oboli Actress publishes her very first book as she turns 40
Stella Damascus with husband, Daniel Ademinokan
Stella Damascus Actress' husband celebrates her as she turns 40
The last five of Big Brother Naija, Tobi, Alex, Miracle, Cee-C and Nina
Photo Of The Day Behold your BBNaija finalist
Yung6ix
Yung6ix Rapper's girlfriend breaks his heart into a million pieces