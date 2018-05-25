Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Toke Makinwa says she removed 12 fibroids from her womb

Toke Makinwa Media personality says 12 fibroids were removed from her womb

Toke Makinwa has come out with more details about her fibroid surgery.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)
Toke Makinwa says during her struggle with fibroid, she removed 12 of them from her womb.

The beautiful media personality took to her Instagram page on Friday, May 25, 2018, where she made the revelation She also talked about how scared some people might be scared of going under the knife but advise them to brave up.

"12 was the number of Fibroids I had taken out of me on the 3rd of April. Since I opened up about my surgery I have had so many people reach out to me with various questions, I have also read from so many people who have gone through the same procedure. It’s such a crazy experience, I don’t wish it on anyone. My road to recovery has been one of grace and I’m thankful for it all. God has really just done the most. Thank you all for the prayers, the lovely messages, they kept me going❤️

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on

 

"I know a lot of people are scared of surgery and most importantly scared of getting surgery of any kind done back home in Nigeria. I was one of them, It took me years to brave up, I managed and managed and things were not getting better, I’ll meet with my doctor, schedule an appointment and run away. Please note, not all cases of fibroids require surgery, it’s quite popular among black women and if it doesn’t bother you if it’s not obstructing anything pls don’t go the surgery route. I’m not a doctor, I only share my experience to help anyone out there dealing with it, first thing is to see your doctor, I’ve been asked questions like is it safe? It is only God that can guarantee our safety, but the good people at South Shore Women’s clinic where I got my surgery done did an excellent job.

ALSO READ: Toke Makinwa spotted with ex-husband, Maje on a lunch date

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

"Dr. Alabi and his team were not only safe, the aftercare I received was amazing too. I have decided to support one lucky female dealing with this ailment, I wish I could do more but I’m comforted knowing there will be #1lesswoman dealing with issues of fibroids so if you know anyone who desperately needs the surgery and for some reason cannot afford to get it done, pls send us an email -Tokemakinwa@gmail.com. I believe that there is good even in negative situations, find the light and live it.  You can check out the hospital online and give them a call if you have any questions too," she wrote.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Toke Makinwa announced via her vlog that she had struggled with fibroid for years.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Toke Makinwa says she has been battling with fibroid for 7 years (Video)

Toke Makinwa in a gorgeous red dress play

Toke Makinwa in a gorgeous red dress

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Toke Makinwa has said that she had been battling with fibroid for the past 7 years. The media personality made this known via her vlog where she dropped the news. She went on the share how she went through pains for over 7 years before undergoing a successful surgery.

