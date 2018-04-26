Toke Makinwa says she has been battling fibroid for 7 years

news

Toke Makinwa has revealed that she had been battling with fibroid for the past 7 years.

The media personality made this known via her vlog where she dropped the bombshell. She went on the share how she went through pains for over 7 years before undergoing a successful surgery

"I have been battling fibroid for 6 going on 7 years and it's been one hell of a ride I think I was diagnosed 7 years ago. I finally decided to do something about the situation this year because it was getting to the point where it was beginning to affect me I was in a lot of pains I couldn't sit up properly it was beginning to push against certain organs inside of me. it was just nasty and a total disaster.

"I started wearing undergarment body magic just to make so, i don't look bloated and pregnant cos I didn't want to have surgery. Trust me I have been to Mountian of Fire, been through ever church service, taken all the communions and done all the fasting and prayer. It just didn't get better. If you are like me and scared of going under the knife it can be a terrible experience, it was successful and I'm alive, I'm here," she concluded.

Toke Makinwa goes through depression and unnamed surgery

Guys, now we know what she was talking about when she shared a story about a week ago about going through depression and having a successful surgery.

The beautiful multi-talented media personality took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, where she got to share her inspiring story with a video of a popular American pastor, Steven Furtick, where she said she got the inspiration from.

"The devil started planting words of uncertainty in my heart and I started to drift. I started to feel unworthy and it was a strange feeling I had a very important procedure and I didn’t tell anyone simply because a part of me wanted out from it. (Can you believe the cheek), last week I went into surgery and as the doctors did their thing, Jesus did his. He was there to lift all the unnecessary burden and give me a new heart and as I woke up I felt different. I felt chosen, I felt like I went thru a re-birth and I share this because someone out there is struggling too," she wrote.

