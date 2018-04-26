Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Toke Makinwa says she has been battling fibroid for 7 years

Toke Makinwa Media Personality says she has been battling with fibroid for 7 years

Toke Makinwa shares a very personal story on how she had a successful fibroid operation after 7 years of battling it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toke Makinwa has revealed that she had been battling with fibroid for the past 7 years.

The media personality made this known via her vlog where she dropped the bombshell. She went on the share how she went through pains for over 7 years before undergoing a successful surgery

"I have been battling fibroid for 6 going on 7 years and it's been one hell of a ride I think I was diagnosed 7 years ago. I finally decided to do something about the situation this year because it was getting to the point where it was beginning to affect me I was in a lot of pains I couldn't sit up properly it was beginning to push against certain organs inside of me. it was just nasty and a total disaster.

 

"I started wearing undergarment body magic just to make so, i don't look bloated and pregnant cos I didn't want to have surgery. Trust me I have been to Mountian of Fire, been through ever church service, taken all the communions and done all the fasting and prayer. It just didn't get better. If you are like me and scared of going under the knife it can be a terrible experience, it was successful and I'm alive, I'm here," she concluded.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

ALSO READ: Toke Makinwa spotted with ex-husband, Maje on a lunch date

Toke Makinwa goes through depression and unnamed surgery

Guys, now we know what she was talking about when she shared a story  about a week ago about going through depression and having a successful surgery.

Toke Makinwa in a gorgeous red dress play

Toke Makinwa in a gorgeous red dress

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

The beautiful multi-talented media personality took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, where she got to share her inspiring story with a video of a popular American pastor, Steven Furtick, where she said she got the inspiration from.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/Toke Makinwa)

 

"The devil started planting words of uncertainty in my heart and I started to drift. I started to feel unworthy and it was a strange feeling I had a very important procedure and I didn’t tell anyone simply because a part of me wanted out from it. (Can you believe the cheek), last week I went into surgery and as the doctors did their thing, Jesus did his. He was there to lift all the unnecessary burden and give me a new heart and as I woke up I felt different. I felt chosen, I felt like I went thru a re-birth and I share this because someone out there is struggling too," she wrote.

play

Toke Makinwa calls out unworthy people who judged her

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)
 

Looks like Toke Makinwa has been through a lot already since 2018 started as we remember when back in March 2018 when she took to her Instagram page to talk about people fight personal battles that no one is aware of. She also made mention about the unworthy people who judged her when her marriage to Maje Ayinda crashed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Tobi Former BBNaija star's rumoured girlfriend says she isn't threatened...bullet
2 Teddy A Former BBNaija star throws a surprise birthday for Bambam (Photos)bullet
3 Davido Singer is smitten with his girlfriend! Here's proofbullet

Related Articles

Toke Makinwa Media personality wants to be a nun because men are scum
Toke Makinwa Media personality shares her depression battles, recent surgery
Toke Makinwa Media personality talks about the kind of man she desires
D'banj Check out cute photos of singer, wife with John Boyega
Dencia "Chimamanda thinks like a backward clock" - Beauty entrepreneur bashes author
TBoss Former reality T.V. star comes for follower on Instagram
John Boyega Actor speaks about his dropping out of school to pursue acting career
Toke Makinwa Media personality reportedly spotted with ex-husband on a lunch date
Omoni Oboli Actress publishes her very first book as she turns 40
The Stars Are Ageless Omoni Oboli releases expository book on life's journey

Celebrities

UAbi Franklin and son doing the 'Shaku Shaku' dance moves
Photo Of The Day Ubi Franklin and son join the 'Shaku Shaku' movement
Dragon bros stick together. Trump and West pictured.
Kanye West Rapper and President Trump exchange complimentary tweets
Wizkid helps young fan to school
Wizkid Singer to send child artisan back to school
TBoss
Photo Of The Day TBoss is our lady in magical red!