Tiwa Savage and her husband, Teebillz shared an affectionate hug on stage at the just concluded African Muzik Magazine Awards.

According to popular music blogger, Ovie, Tiwa Savage brought Teebillz out on the stage at the award show which was held in Dallas, United States. The couple hugged very tightly, thereby making the crowd go wild.

"Tiwa Savage just brought T-Billz out on stage at @afrimma in Dallas. Then they hugged very tight. The crowd went wild! Lit! #Afrimma2017"

This is definitely good news for all the lovers and fans of Tiwa Savage and Teebillz. On Wednesday, September 27, 2017, Teebillz, took to Instagram to profess his unending love for her even though he eventually deleted the post. There are hints that the singer and are hubby are fully back again.

This latest development is coming just a few days after Tiwa Savage made known her position about gender equality. The Mavin Records diva made her submission during a chat on "The Midday Show" with The Beat FM's Tolu 'Toolz' Oniru who engaged her in a discussion on the subject.

Tiwa Savage spoke about the very sensitive topic and was very clear about her views which didn't go down well with all the feminist and gender equality advocates.

"I know I’ll ruffle a few feathers but I also don’t think men and women are equal, I don’t think that’s how God created us that way… especially in the household anyway.

"So I think as females when we realize that yeah we can be strong in our career, but when we are home we have to realize that the man is the head of the house," the music star ended her comments," she said.

Looks like the "First Lady" of the Mavin Record Label is putting past marriage issues behind and opening a new chapter in her marriage.