Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment

Morgan Freeman Actor reportedly accused of sexual harassment

Morgan Freeman has been reportedly accused of sexual harassment by a young lady.

Morgan Freeman is the latest celebrity to be caught in the web of sexual harassment as a young lady has accused him of his unruly behavior.

According to CNN, the young production assistant had gotten a job at movie ''Going In Style'' where the actor was starring alongside Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.

She revealed how she was touched on different occasions inappropriately by the veteran actor during the movie project.

In one incident, she said, Freeman "kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear." He never successfully lifted her skirt, she said -- he would touch it and try to lift it, she would move away, and then he'd try again. Eventually, she said, "Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn't know what to say."

Also, CNN revealed that this is not the first time the actor is being accused of sexual harassment as a senior member of the production staff of the movie "Now You See Me" in 2012 said that Freeman sexually harassed her and her female assistant on numerous occasions by making comments about their bodies.

A number of celebrities have in the last one year been called out over sexual harassment allegations. Among those called out include Kelvin Spacey and famous movie director, Harvey Weinstein.

Morgan Freeman is one of the greatest actors to have come out from Hollywood with a career spanning over decades. His starring roles in movies like "Driving Miss Daisy" and "Shawshank Redemption" in the late 1980s and early 1990s made him a household name. He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for 2004's "Million Dollar Baby," and has earned four other Oscar nominations.

