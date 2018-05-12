Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mercy Johnson debunks divorce rumours again

Mercy Johnson "I did not feel bad about the divorce rumours" - Actress shuts down reports

While shutting down rumours of divorce, Mercy jokingly stated that she would never return the beautiful wedding ring she received from her husband.

Mercy Johnson play

Mercy Johnson

(Pinterest)
Mercy Johnson may have sparked divorce rumours after she deleted all the photos on her Instagram page, including those of her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

However, the Nollywood actress wants you to know that she does not feel bad about the rumours because they are not true.

Mercy Johnson shuts down rumours of a crisis in her marriage play

Mercy Johnson shuts down rumours of a crisis in her marriage

(Wedding Digest Naija )

 

And as should be!

ALSO READ: Actress' husband talks what keeps his marriage going

During a recent interview with Punch's Saturday Beats, Mercy jokingly stated that she would never return the beautiful wedding ring she received from her husband.

Mercy Johnson play

Mercy Johnson

(Instagram/MercyJohnson)

 

Despite the fact that she debunked the divorce rumours a few days after they began, by posting a cosy picture of her and her hubby, we do feel better hearing her state this in clear terms.

Mercy said, “I did not feel bad when I read the news that my marriage was hitting the rocks because it was not true. I am very comfortable in my own space and I am not out to please anybody. I am always true to myself and I continue to be a happy person.

"There was absolutely no problem between my husband and me, I only deleted the old pictures on my Instagram page. They were old so I deleted them to post new ones. I am not letting my husband go; even when he is angry, I would beg him. You see these beautiful rings that he has given to me, I am never returning them,” she said.

The mother-of-three also revealed high hopes for a fourth child, a topic which has been up for speculation since she was delivered of her third child after being married for barely four years at the time.

Mercy Johnson with her three kids play

Mercy Johnson with her three kids

(Mercy Johnson-Okojie)

 

“I am going to have another baby very soon. I am obsessed with children and while growing up, I had always wanted to have four children, so we have to complete the equation,” she said.

Actress shuts down divorce rumours, shares cuddled up snap with hubby

Every time we get to see these guys, they are always giving us couple goals with their constant display of love and affection.

Mercy Johnson chilling with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie play

Mercy Johnson chilling with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie

(Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie)

 

On our photo of the day, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie are seen here chilling with the beautiful actress all cuddled up to him.

Since Mercy Johnson and her husband got married, they have been in the spotlight and have never failed to show anyone that the ultimate goal is to stay as one united family and raise beautiful kids.

Mercy Johnson and husband, Prince Odi Okojie play

Mercy Johnson and husband, Prince Odi Okojie

(Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie)

 

During the last Valentine's day, Prince Odi penned down a very cute message for his wife via his Instagram page.

"My Valentine Baby......I Love you Irrevocably and Lavishly! You're my All in All. Happy Valentine's Day @mercyjohnsonokojie," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Actress shares hilariously cute photo with kids

It would be recalled that back in January 2018, the gist of a possible marriage crisis in the Okojie's family began to filter the air after Mercy Johnson deleted all her husband's photos from her Instagram page.

In a swift response, the talented and voluptuous actress debunked the rumors by posting a photo of herself and her husband in their bedroom reading the bible

