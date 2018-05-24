Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Mercy Johnson loses mum

Mercy Johnson Actress loses mum

Mercy Johnson has announced the passing away. of her mother

This is a dark day for Mercy Johnson and her family as she has lost her mum to the cold hands of death.

The talented actress announced the passing away of her mother, Mrs Elizabeth Johnson on her Instagram page on Thursday, May 24, 2018, on her Instagram page.

"It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone. This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time. Thank you," she wrote.

 

We pray God gives Mercy Johnson and her bereaved family the fortitude bear the loss of their mother. A number of celebrities have lost their parents this year already including Yoruba actress, Dayo Amusa.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie dazzles in custom Jane Michael Ekanem for Sierra Leone presidential inauguration play

Mercy Johnson-Okojie dazzles in custom Jane Michael Ekanem for Sierra Leone presidential inauguration

 

Dayo Amusa loses dad

Dayo Amusa play

Dayo Amusa loses her dad

(instagram)

 

Dayo Amusa has revealed the loss of her father. The Nollywood actress shared the sad news via her Instagram page on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

According to Information Nigeria, he died in the afternoon, at the Abule Oja Palace, in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

Three celebrities who have buried their parents in 2018

Toyin Abraham play

Toyin Abraham

(Instagram/ToyinAbraham)

 

Burying a loved one is not something anyone envisages, not even celebrities who have the spotlight on them. A number of celebrities have lost their parents and buried them this year, even though 2018 is still young. Some had private burial ceremonies while others invited friends to join them in honouring their parents.

We can't forget the likes of Toyin Aimakhu who wept uncontrollably at her dad's burial.

