Mercy Johnson loses mum

This is a dark day for Mercy Johnson and her family as she has lost her mum to the cold hands of death.

The talented actress announced the passing away of her mother, Mrs Elizabeth Johnson on her Instagram page on Thursday, May 24, 2018, on her Instagram page.

"It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone. This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time. Thank you," she wrote.

We pray God gives Mercy Johnson and her bereaved family the fortitude bear the loss of their mother. A number of celebrities have lost their parents this year already including Yoruba actress, Dayo Amusa.

