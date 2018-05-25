Linda Ikeji shows off 11 room mansion

news

Linda Ikeji, on her Instagram page, showed off the 11 room mansion which she rented for her reality TV show, Made in Gidi.

She also announced that Linda Ikeji TV (LITV) will hit the airwaves on June 1, 2018.

“11 rooms, 3 sitting rooms, basketball court, swimming pool, gym, and an amazing kitchen courtesy of @pedini_boschng. I feel like moving into this house instead of it being a production house...lol. LITV launches on June 1st.

“There, you will get to watch amazing movies, TV series, TV shows, and of course our one-of-a-kind reality shows. Incredible joyous to see all my dreams coming true one after the other.” the blogger added.

Made in Gidi

According to Bella Naija, the reality TV show will have 12 contestants; 7 females and 5 males.

The contestants, who will be living in the same house, will not be allowed to communicate with anyone outside the house.

There will be no eviction, no voting and no winner.

The show is slated to air on Linda Ikeji TV (LITV).