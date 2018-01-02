Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kim and Kanye's son hospitalised with Pneumonia

Kim Kardashian Saint West hospitalised with Pneumonia

Saint was discharged on Saturday, December 30, and according to sources, is doing quite well.

  • Published:
Kim and Kanye West family play

Kim and Kanye West family

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kim Kardashian has taken time out to appreciate doctors and nurses world over who work around the clock to save lives.

The reality star was reminded of their use after her 2-year-old son, Saint West was hospitalised last week while battling a serious case of Pneumonia.

ALSO READ: Reality star says North West doesn’t like her brother, Saint

Saint West and mum, Kim Kardashian play

Saint West and mum, Kim Kardashian

(Instagram)

 

She shared a post writing, "I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all!"

TMZ reports that the toddler was rushed to a Los Angeles area Hospital on Thursday, December 27, and Kim and Kanye shared overnight duties, watching over him.

However, Saint was discharged on Saturday, December 30, and according to sources, is doing quite well.

Kim shared a super sweet photo of the whole family from Christmas, a few days before the toddler was hospitalised.

Happy Holidays

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

ALSO READ:  Reality star shares adorable photos of Saint West

Boy, are we relieved that he is doing great, after all, he's about to become a big brother.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Mercy Aigbe Actress is in the news on her birthday but for all the wrong...bullet
2 Fathia Balogun Ex-husband Saheed Balogun sprays money on actress at...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage Singer calls out FAAN for branding her a liar over lost...bullet

Related Articles

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Celebrity couple spends $2M to protect surrogate mother
Kim Kardashian Reality star's third baby to arrive in January 2018
Kim Kardashian Reality star says North West doesn’t like her brother, Saint
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Couple reportedly hire surrogate for 3rd child
Amber Rose Model breaks Internet with 'pantless' snap
Monica Bellucci Actress reopens airbrushing debate
Kim Kardashian Reality TV star shuns 3rd child surrogacy gossip
"Ocean's 8" Warner Bros. release first poster of movie on female dominated heist crew
Kim Kardashian-West Heist suspect freed for medical reasons
Kim Kardashian Reality star shares cute photo of North West in her closet

Celebrities

Media Personality Layole Oyatogun set to host Beauty Brunch
Layole Oyatogun Media personality gets heartbroken on Christmas day
Wizkid
Wizkid Singer seen kissing mysterious lady in night club (Video)
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress is so happy because of her new body
iLLBLISS and his beautiful daughter
Photo Of The Day iLLBLISS having a father-daughter moment