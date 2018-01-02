Kim and Kanye's son hospitalised with Pneumonia

news

Kim Kardashian has taken time out to appreciate doctors and nurses world over who work around the clock to save lives.

The reality star was reminded of their use after her 2-year-old son, Saint West was hospitalised last week while battling a serious case of Pneumonia.

She shared a post writing, "I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all!"

TMZ reports that the toddler was rushed to a Los Angeles area Hospital on Thursday, December 27, and Kim and Kanye shared overnight duties, watching over him.

However, Saint was discharged on Saturday, December 30, and according to sources, is doing quite well.

Kim shared a super sweet photo of the whole family from Christmas , a few days before the toddler was hospitalised.

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

