John Legend welcomes 2nd baby with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Singer welcomes 2nd baby with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend is now a new dad with the latest addition to his family.

  • Published:
play
John Legend has welcomed his newborn baby with wife, Chrissy Teigen.

The beautiful mother of one and wife of the Grammy award-winning singer, Chrissy Teigen took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 17, 2018, where she announced the good news.

"Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" she tweeted. Congratulations to John Legend and his wife, Chrissy as they welcome this new bundle of joy.

 

Chrissy Teigen reveals that baby number 2 is going to be a boy

Cute couple, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen play

Cute couple, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

(Instagram/ChrissyTeigen)

ALSO READ:  John Legend's naked butt photo raises eyebrows

Back in January 2018, John Legend's then pregnant wife, Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her second baby is going to be a boy. The model and mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, January 29, 2018, where she posted a photo of herself and her growing baby bump. She captioned the photo "mama and her baby boy."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's fourth wedding anniversary. play

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's fourth wedding anniversary.

(Instagram)

 

During the last Grammys, Chrissy Teigen was among the numerous celebrities who turned up looking really amazing. Chrissy was in the company of her award-winning husband, John Legend. The couple looked flawless and sure got the camera guys busy with their spectacular outfits.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen play

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

(Her Campus)

 

It would be recalled that back in November 2017, Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting baby number two.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Describe the Worst Date, Ever - GQ
