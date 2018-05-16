Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Jhybo arrested by SARS over gun photo on his phone

Jhybo Rapper arrested by SARS over gun photo on his phone

Another celebrity has gotten a feel of the not so nice treatments in the hands of the men of Special Anti Robbery Squad.

  • Published:
Jhybo play

Jhybo

(Instagram/Jhybo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jhybo was arrested by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS over a photo of the rapper holding a gun in his phone.

The rapper took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, where he shared his experience in the hands of the overzealous officers.

"Yesternight I was held by Sars men, along “Oba Akran” after he forcefully checked my phone n found this pic.. he said “ I’m gonna hold you cus u carrying Rifle  n wearing khaki”.. I was like can u see I was on set shootin my m/video, yet he wunt allow me go..... senseless !!!" he tweeted.

 

Over the last few months, we've been stunned at the rate at which celebrities have either being arrested or harassed by men of SARS. From Dr. Sid to Sarz the music producer and even Praiz, the list is endless.

play

ALSO READ: Ruggedman clashes swith police ASP over young man's death

Dr. Sid harrassed by SARS officers (Video)

Dr Sid gets harassed by SARS officers play

Dr Sid gets harassed by SARS officers

(TooXclusive )

 

Dr. Sid has joined the list of celebrities who have been harassed and humiliated by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS.

The gist is that the singer was driving along the popular Lekki-Epe expressway when he was pulled over by the overzealous policemen. The SARS officers then seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, but for the intervention of label mate, Reekado Banks, and comedian Basketmouth.

Dr Sid play

Dr Sid

(Instagram/IamDrSid)

 

An eyewitness said the policemen thought Dr. Sid was a 'Yahoo boy' and decided to prey on him. It was when the policemen realised that they weren't dealing with a 'Yahoo boy' because of the timely intervention of comedian, Basketmouth who was driving by that they let him go.

Praiz arrested by men of SARS

Praiz holds listening session for upcoming EP ''2 MINUTES'' play

Praiz holds listening session for upcoming EP ''2 MINUTES''

(PulseTV)

 

Another celebrity who has also encountered a not so funny experience in the hands of SARS is the singer, Praiz. It is alleged that the singer was on his way to the end of year party organised by his record label by in December 2017, when he was stopped by the police officials along Lekki-Epe expressway.

According to THE NET, the singer's phone was smashed by the officers when he tried to record the event as he was assaulted and later arrested.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage See singer's response to Davido's tweet about her, Wizkid's...bullet
2 Tiwa Savage Let's talk about the 3 men in singer's lifebullet
3 Miracle BBNaija star reacts to 'Sugar Mummy' rumoursbullet

Related Articles

Mixtape DJ Baddo - "Wo" mix ft Olamide, King Perry, Lil Kesh, Wizkid
Music Jhybo - 'Yala Yolo'
New Music TY Style - 'Asiko laiye'
Lizzy Anjorin Actress says former boyfriend dumped her for commissioner's daughter
Pulse Radio 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Pulse Radio 10 new songs you need to hear this week
New Music Jhybo - 'Adura Elijah' ft Oritsefemi (Remix)
Music Jhybo featuring Sound Sultan - 'Para'
Happy Workers Day Must attend events this weekend April 26 - May 2/2018

Celebrities

Noblel Igwe
Noble Igwe Celebrity blogger sets the record straight on controversial tweets
John Dumelo
Celebrity wedding 5 photos that will make John Dumelo’s crushes jealous
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in Sierra Leone
Photo Of The Day Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde almost got mobbed in Sierra Leone
Mercy Johnson chilling with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie
Mercy Johnson Actress pens down cute letter to her husband on his birthday