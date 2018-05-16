Jhybo arrested by SARS over gun photo on his phone

news

Jhybo was arrested by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS over a photo of the rapper holding a gun in his phone.

The rapper took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, where he shared his experience in the hands of the overzealous officers.

"Yesternight I was held by Sars men, along “Oba Akran” after he forcefully checked my phone n found this pic.. he said “ I’m gonna hold you cus u carrying Rifle n wearing khaki”.. I was like can u see I was on set shootin my m/video, yet he wunt allow me go..... senseless !!!" he tweeted.

Over the last few months, we've been stunned at the rate at which celebrities have either being arrested or harassed by men of SARS. From Dr. Sid to Sarz the music producer and even Praiz, the list is endless.

ALSO READ: Ruggedman clashes swith police ASP over young man's death

Dr. Sid harrassed by SARS officers (Video)

Dr. Sid has joined the list of celebrities who have been harassed and humiliated by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS.

The gist is that the singer was driving along the popular Lekki-Epe expressway when he was pulled over by the overzealous policemen. The SARS officers then seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, but for the intervention of label mate, Reekado Banks, and comedian Basketmouth.

An eyewitness said the policemen thought Dr. Sid was a 'Yahoo boy' and decided to prey on him. It was when the policemen realised that they weren't dealing with a 'Yahoo boy' because of the timely intervention of comedian, Basketmouth who was driving by that they let him go.

Praiz arrested by men of SARS

Another celebrity who has also encountered a not so funny experience in the hands of SARS is the singer, Praiz . It is alleged that the singer was on his way to the end of year party organised by his record label by in December 2017, when he was stopped by the police officials along Lekki-Epe expressway.

According to THE NET, the singer's phone was smashed by the officers when he tried to record the event as he was assaulted and later arrested.