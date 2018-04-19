Dr Sid gets harassed by SARS officers

Dr Sid's new looks might have gotten him into trouble as men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad mistook him for a fraudster.
The gist is that the singer was driving along the popular Lekki-Epe expressway when he was pulled over by the overzealous policemen. The SARS officers then seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, but for the intervention of label mate, Reekado Banks, and comedian Basketmouth.
An eyewitness said the policemen thought Dr Sid was a 'Yahoo boy' and decided to prey on him. It was when the policemen realised that there weren't dealing with a 'Yahoo boy' because of the timely intervention of comedian, Basketmouth who was driving by that they let him go.
SARS officers mistake Dr. Sid for a "yahoo boy," harass him in Lagos. Mavin Records artiste, Dr. Sid, was, today, harassed by some SARS officials who seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, but for the intervention of label mate, Reekado Banks and comedian Basketmouth.

Giving the account of what happened, an eyewitness identified as Laide, said "Sars operatives stopped a random vehicle on freedom way, Lekki Phase 1, thinking the driver was a yahoo boy.

After routine check, they found nothing implicating, and resorted to seizing the phone of the driver. Little did they know, that this person is Dr Sid. They insulted and attempted to assault him physically.

Thanks to ReekadoBanks and K-Solo, who were there, before @basket_mouth who was driving by saw them and stopped to know what was wrong. Then, it dawned on the SARS operatives that these guys were not their "yahoo boy customer" Ise baje.

That's how Dr Sid vex too and started to call. Just imagine that it was an "ordinary" civilian that was harassed today, baba for don dey cell now."
A visibly angry Dr Sid started making calls as he couldn't contain his anger. Just maybe Dr Sid should do something with those dreadlocks for his own safety.
This is not the first time a celebrity would be getting harassed by men of SARS as we can all recall when music producer, SARZ was arrested briefly by men of SARS. According to the producer, he met the dreaded members of the police special unit while driving.
In one of his tweets, he said because he forgot his driver's license and didn't have an ID card, the officers threatened to deal with him.
Another celebrity who has also encountered a not so funny experience in the hands of SARS is the singer, Praiz. It is alleged that the singer was on his way to the end of year party organised by his record label by in December 2017, when he was stopped by the police officials along Lekki-Epe expressway.
According to THE NET, the singer's phone was smashed by the officers when he tried to record the event as he was assaulted and later arrested.