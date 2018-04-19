Dr Sid gets harassed by SARS officers

news

Dr Sid has joined the list of celebrities who have been harassed and humiliated by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS.

The gist is that the singer was driving along the popular Lekki-Epe expressway when he was pulled over by the overzealous policemen. The SARS officers then seized his phone and almost physically assaulted him, but for the intervention of label mate, Reekado Banks, and comedian Basketmouth.

An eyewitness said the policemen thought Dr Sid was a 'Yahoo boy' and decided to prey on him. It was when the policemen realised that there weren't dealing with a 'Yahoo boy' because of the timely intervention of comedian, Basketmouth who was driving by that they let him go.

A visibly angry Dr Sid started making calls as he couldn't contain his anger. Just maybe Dr Sid should do something with those dreadlocks for his own safety.

This is not the first time a celebrity would be getting harassed by men of SARS as we can all recall when music producer, SARZ was arrested briefly by men of SARS . According to the producer, he met the dreaded members of the police special unit while driving.

In one of his tweets, he said because he forgot his driver's license and didn't have an ID card, the officers threatened to deal with him.

Another celebrity who has also encountered a not so funny experience in the hands of SARS is the singer , Praiz. It is alleged that the singer was on his way to the end of year party organised by his record label by in December 2017, when he was stopped by the police officials along Lekki-Epe expressway.

According to THE NET, the singer's phone was smashed by the officers when he tried to record the event as he was assaulted and later arrested.