Halima Abubakar shares cute photos as she marks birthday

Halima Abubakar Actress shares cute photos as she marks birthday

Halima Abubakar is thanking God for keeping her alive as she marks her birthday.

Halima Abubakar is a year older today and she has shared some really cute photos to mark the day.

The gorgeous and voluptuous actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, where she posted a number of photos. In one of the photos, she thanked God for sparing her life.

"Ya Allah you saved me. This indeed is a miracle No one, no one has an idea of what I went through. But I shared abi God bless the womb that birth me The eyes that love me(you all)I have no haters I really don't keep things in my heart...So I just want to say Alhamdulillah Rabbil Alamin +1," she captioned the photo.

 

Happy birthday Halima Abubakar from all of us at Pulse. Halima Abubakar definitely has a lot to be thankful for as she indeed has been through a lot over the last one year. Recall a while ago she revealed that she was in a coma for three days.

Halima Abubakar says she was in a coma for 3 days

Back in April 2018, Halima Abubakar shared a very shocking story of how she was in a coma for three days. The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page today, Sunday, April 15, 2018, to reveal that she was in a coma for three days.

In her post, She urged her followers to never take their health for granted and goes on to thank God for his grace in keeping her alive.

