Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  Musician allegedly arrested over death of Tagbo

Davido Musician allegedly arrested over death of Tagbo

Reports coming in says Davido has been arrested by the police over the death of his friend, Tagbo

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido and Tagbo play

Davido and Tagbo

(Daily Post )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are reports filtering in that musician, Davido has been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the death of his friend, Tagbo.

According to a reporter with Channels TV, Mayowa Ogunlade, Davido has been arrested over the death of Tagbo. She took to her Twitter page to share this developing story.

 

"Davido has been arrested in connection with the death of Tagbo. #Developingstory"

Pulse reached out to Davido's manager and publicist for comments. None of them have responded to our questions. Pulse also reached out to the publicist of Davido's music label DMW, but he refused to comment on this latest piece of information.

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges play

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges

(Style House Files)

 

It would be recalled that Tagbo's corpse was dropped off at a general hospital on October 4, 2017, after he was last seen partying with Davido and his crew.

In a new twist to this story, it seems Davido knew about the circumstances leading to Tagbo's death. In a report by Bounce Nigeria, CCTV footage showed that Tagbo was violent and quarrelsome after downing 40 cups of tequila.

Now according to CCTV, Davido reportedly instructed three people in his entourage, Tunde Yesufu, Agbaje Olaoye and an unidentified person to take Tagbo to the General Hospital on Lagos Island and leave him there.

Bounce reports that the CCTV footage caught all of the deliberations before the escort vehicle was driven by these three men. The car was said to be recovered at Davido's house. This allegation if true will contradict Davido's earlier statement.

The late Tagbo play

The late Tagbo

(Instagram )

 

It is because of the loopholes in his story that Davido has been reportedly invited by the police for more questioning again. A few days after the death of Tagbo was made public, Davido went to the office of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos to narrate his version of events surrounding his friend's death.

ALSO READ: How Davido lost three friends in one week

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma was the first to raise an alarm when she called out music star, Davido for his alleged involvement in the death of Tagbo.

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges play

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges

(Style House Files)

 

Davido has, however, come out to deny all allegations, claiming that only God knows the truth surrounding the mysterious death of Tagbo.

Pulse will keep you up to date as the story develops.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is an intern at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day.

Top 3

1 Davido How singer lost 3 friends in one weekbullet
2 Davido Pulse readers think singer shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's deathbullet
3 Toke Makinwa Media personality reportedly dating 70-year-old man?bullet

Related Articles

Davido How singer lost 3 friends in one week
Davido Pulse readers think singer shouldn't be blamed for Tagbo's death
Davido Singer cancels performance to deal with the loss of his friends
Davido Brother to late singer's friend says circulated autopsy result is fake
DJ Olu Family releases press statement over death of Davido's DJ
DJ Olu Hard drugs reportedly found in DJ's car
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, October 11, 2017]
DJ Olu Davido's DJ to be buried on October 12, 2017
Cocaine How Nigerian music and hard drugs enjoy a bittersweet relationship
Davido Family of late Chime, says he wasn't into drugs, alcohol

Celebrities

Davido and Tagbo
Davido Autopsy report indicates Tagbo died from suffocation
Boss lady, Sasha P
#WomanCrushWednesday Sasha P, first lady of Nigeria hip hop
Adebayo Salami
Adebayo Salami Actor says women are taught to bow to their husbands
 
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde "Don't underestimate the possibilities of a girl child" actress says