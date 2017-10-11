There are reports filtering in that musician, Davido has been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the death of his friend, Tagbo.

According to a reporter with Channels TV, Mayowa Ogunlade, Davido has been arrested over the death of Tagbo. She took to her Twitter page to share this developing story.

"Davido has been arrested in connection with the death of Tagbo. #Developingstory"

Pulse reached out to Davido's manager and publicist for comments. None of them have responded to our questions. Pulse also reached out to the publicist of Davido's music label DMW, but he refused to comment on this latest piece of information.

It would be recalled that Tagbo's corpse was dropped off at a general hospital on October 4, 2017, after he was last seen partying with Davido and his crew.

In a new twist to this story, it seems Davido knew about the circumstances leading to Tagbo's death. In a report by Bounce Nigeria, CCTV footage showed that Tagbo was violent and quarrelsome after downing 40 cups of tequila.

Now according to CCTV, Davido reportedly instructed three people in his entourage, Tunde Yesufu, Agbaje Olaoye and an unidentified person to take Tagbo to the General Hospital on Lagos Island and leave him there.

Bounce reports that the CCTV footage caught all of the deliberations before the escort vehicle was driven by these three men. The car was said to be recovered at Davido's house. This allegation if true will contradict Davido's earlier statement.

It is because of the loopholes in his story that Davido has been reportedly invited by the police for more questioning again. A few days after the death of Tagbo was made public, Davido went to the office of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos to narrate his version of events surrounding his friend's death.

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma was the first to raise an alarm when she called out music star, Davido for his alleged involvement in the death of Tagbo.

Davido has, however, come out to deny all allegations, claiming that only God knows the truth surrounding the mysterious death of Tagbo.

Pulse will keep you up to date as the story develops.