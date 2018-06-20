Blac Chyna and boyfriend, YBN Almighty end relationship

news

Looks like the relationship between Blac Chyna and her teenager boyfriend, YBN Almighty is over as the rapper has announced their split.

The rapper took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, where he announced the news. According to him, the relationship is over and they are moving on.

"@blachyna and I are no longer together," the message wrote. This coming as a surprise as no one saw the relationship coming to an end so abruptly. We've all seen these guys serenade social media with photos of their lovey-dovey photos.

Well maybe someone might have cheated or maybe it was just time for these guys to face reality and move on since the age difference was...maybe too much.

