Banky W, Adesua Etomi spend holiday in beautiful Jamaica

Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi have taken time out and are relaxing in Jamaica. You can consider this to be the pair's official honeymoon.

The cute couple posted photos of the amazing city, Montego Bay in Jamaica. Banky W posted a photo on his Instagram page on Sunday, January 14th, 2018 while chilling beside the sea of the beautiful Island while Adesua also posts a photo of the same place on her Instagram page on the same day.

Sorry guys, it seems Banks and Susu are not sharing all the photos on social media this time around.

These guys are already enjoying the joys of marriage and the fun didn't start in Jamaica as they had earlier stayed back in South Africa after their flamboyant wedding with a couple of close friends.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi's took place in December 2017. It was one of the most talked about weddings of the year. First was their traditional wedding which held in Lagos, Nigeria which was attended by virtually everyone in the entertainment industry.

Then they took the white wedding to South Africa which was attended by close friends and family. The wedding was filled with glitz and glamour as they couple looked amazing in their wedding attire.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi broke the Internet in 2017 when they announced their engagement.