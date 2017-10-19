Celebrities in Nigeria are known for being friends with each other, even though sometimes they step on each other's toes thereby leading to one beef to another.

We take look at five times celebrities have settled their beefs.

1. Wizkid and Linda Ikeji

The feud between Wizkid and Linda Ikeji was one of the most reported stories back in 2016. It all started when blogger, Linda Ikeji wrote a story about Wizkid getting an eviction letter from his landlord for unpaid rents. Wizkid who didn't take it likely took to his Twitter page where he called Linda Ikeji some unprintable names.

It got really messy that the matter had to be resolved at the office of the Lagos state commission of police's office. Both parties agreed to end the rift and move on even though Linda Ikeji refused to a "Kiss and makeup" picture with Wizkid at the commissioner's office.

2. Wizkid and Tekno

Wizkid was probably minding his business when Tekno decided to cause some drama. It all started when a Twitter fan regarded to Tekno as an up-and-coming artist compared to Wizkid and Davido. Tekno then tweeted "Na just Time, soon we go know who international pass." This, however, looked like shade towards Wizkid.

Wizkid then took to his twitter page where he called Tekno "Duck face." Just when we thought this was going to be a long feud, the duo were later seen at a club, partying together thereby ending speculations that they still had a beef.

3. Don Jazzy and Olamide

This was probably the biggest celebrity beef of 2016. It all started at the Headies Award where Don Jazzy's artist, Reekado Banks was given the highly coveted Next Rated Award. Well, Olamide felt slighted because he was hoping that his artist, Lil Kesh was going to win the award. He made his grievance known while collecting his award.

Don Jazzy who felt slighted got to the podium and asked Olamide to come and take the price for the coveted award which was a car if he felt slighted. Olamide who go furious, took to his Twitter page where he called out Don Jazzy. It was reported that billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote waded in and settled the fight.

4.Wizkid and Dammy Krane

Wizkid appears to be the one with the highest beef on this list. This time the Starboy had a rift with the artist, Dammy Krane. Dammy Krane was first to take to his Instagram page to accuse Wizkid of stealing and using his ‘gbetiti’ slang in the remake of Kiss Daniel’s Good time.

Dammy Krane bragged about how he was going to beat up Wizkid, based on the fact that he owned the streets. Wizkid did not reply online; he waited until he saw Krane at Quilox night club, and broke his jaw with a glass cup.

However, the feud between these guys was resolved by the immediate intervention of Shina Peller, the Quilox boss and Nigerian footballer, Obafemi Martins who waded in and they settled the issue.

5. Davido and MC Galaxy

The rift between Davido and MC Galaxy wasn't as loud as the other celebrity beefs we have seen. It was reported that while at Davido's residence, MC Galaxy had said some provocative things towards Davido and his crew which led to MC Galaxy been given a thorough beating.

It yet unknown how these guys resolved their differences but while granting an interview, MC Galaxy spoke about their feud

“Davido is my boy and I cannot fight him. We are friends and friends have issues once in a while and move on afterward. We cannot fight each other and our relationship is still tight,” he said.