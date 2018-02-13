Home > Communities > Student >

UNILAG postpones convocation

University of Lagos UNILAG postpones convocation

UNILAG VC says the convocation was postponed because of the ongoing strike of the Non-Academic Staff of Universities, NASU.

UNILAG postpones convocation play

Unilag Gate

(Pulse)
The University of Lagos, UNILAG has postponed its convocation ceremony for the 2016/2017 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe made this known on Tuesday, February 13 during an interview session with the New Agency of Nigeria.

Ogundipe said the that postponement was as a result of the ongoing strike of the non-teaching staff of the university.

He however added that a suitable date for the ceremony would be announced in due course.

''After some deliberations with management, the university has decided to postpone the convocation ceremony.

UNILAG TV to begin operation in February play

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, UNILAG VC,

(Daily post)

 

“This is as a result of the challenges posed by the ongoing strike embarked upon by members of the non –academic labour unions of universities, NASU.

“The ceremony was earlier scheduled to hold from Monday, Feb. 19 to Thursday, Feb. 22.

“The activities of these unions have the potential of snowballing and marring the carefully laid out arrangements already put in place for the ceremony,’’ the VC said.

Why NASU is on strike

Recall that on Monday, December 4, the Joint Action Committee, JAC comprising of Senior Staff  Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU and National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT directed its members in all universities across the country to resume their suspended strike.

Candidates admission screening disrupted as varsity workers protest play

Unilag workers protesting at the school gate

(Punch)

 

The union stated in their letter that the strike was necessitated because Federal Government did not clarify the criteria for the disbursement of the N23 billion it approved for the universities to settle earned allowances arrears in October.

