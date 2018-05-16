Home > Communities > Student >

Richest African woman wants YABATECH to become a university

Folorunsho Alakija Richest African woman wants YABATECH to become a university

Alakija says YABATECH has been in existence for long and it's ripe to become a university.

  • Published:
Rector advises Yabatech lecturers to start night classes play

Yabatech lecturers may soon start night classes

(Guardian)
The richest woman in Africa, Dr Folorunsho Alakija has declared that the Yaba College of Technology should be upgraded to a university.

Alakija while addressing the Polytechnic management during their courtesy visit to her office at Victoria Island said Yabatech is the premier tertiary institution in Nigeria which has been in existence for a long time.

The billionaire added that “the college is ripe to become a university.”

Folorusho Alakija said her oil bloc was rejected by several companies before she accepted it with faith.

 

She, however, urged the polytechnic management to keep pushing ahead to ensure that the status of the institution changes as soon as possible.

Rector explains why they visit Alakija

Explaining the reason for their visit,  the Polytechnic Rector, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe said the courtesy visit is to appreciate Alakija for her numerous kind gesture to the College.

“We are planning to inaugurate Board of Fellows made up of distinguished Nigerians who are recipients of the College Fellowship award that will be partners in progress; we will tell them our needs and the areas they can be of help to us individually and collectively. The endowment fund will be launched to take active care of development projects, especially Epe campus which is begging for infrastructural development”.

Yaba College of Technology, popularly known as YABATECH, is the first tertiary education in Nigeria. The Polytechnic was founded in 1947.

