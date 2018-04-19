LASU ends part time programs, introduces distant learning

news

Lagos State University has announced the closure of all its part times programs after graduating most of the students in its external systems.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun during an interactive session at the university premises with journalists said LASU has ended its external systems programs adding that all the buildings used as campuses have been returned to their owners.

“All those buildings in Anthony, Jibowu, Agege and rest that we once used for the external system no longer belong to us. We have told the owners to do whatever they want with their properties''

However, the university has replaced the external system programs with Open Distant Learning (ODL) education, which according to the VC has been approved by National Universities Commission, NUC.

“Do not forget that it was due to the problem of access that LASU established LASUES, but we have complied with NUC’s directive to close it up and in lieu, we now have ODL, which also has NUC approval.

“We would have actually started (the ODL) but we are being careful because we want it to be very effective in terms of delivery. We are running a pilot project and I can assure you that come September/October, we shall commence in earnest,” the VC said.

ALSO READ: LASU plans to build 6,000 bed-space hostel for students

LASU signs MoU with foreign universities

In addition, Fagbohun announced that Lagos State University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with various foreign universities as well as small and medium enterprises to boost its entrepreneurship programme.

“We have signed MoUs with SMEs and other companies. The idea is we don’t want to do what you generally see around. Our aim is that when they have had the theory in class, they will meet with industry partners and practicalise these things they were taught.

“One of the companies we have signed with has the expertise to the extent that they will give you a paragraph to write, and after, do a scientific analysis of that paragraph and tell you, if you are troubled emotionally, psychologically, financially and otherwise. So, the idea is to deepen the practical aspect of entrepreneurship.”

The Lagos State University Vice Chancellor also said that since he took over, he has remained committed to inclusive governance, infrastructural growth and students/workers’ welfare.