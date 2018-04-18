LASU partners with FCE, Osiele on sandwich programs

news

Lagos State University has signed a partnership agreement with the Federal College of Education, Osiele, in Abeokuta in a bid to affiliate the LASU sandwich programs to that of the College.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was jointly signed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun and the Provost of the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Dr Ayodele Ajayi.

Speaking during sealing of the partnership, which held at Lagos State University Conference room in Ojo, the university VC stressed the need to ensure quality and excellence on the partnership.

“This ceremony is not just about the papers we will sign. There has to be a commitment from both partners to see this work. For us in LASU, we are committed to excellence''.

Fagbohun added that the two institutions can make the partnership a success.

“Our common goal is to make a difference in this country. And from what we have seen on paper, I believe the two institutions are convinced of making this a success.”

The Provost, Federal College of Education, Osiele, Dr Ayodele Ajayi also expressed his appreciation to the University management for approving the partnership and promised that his team would do all that is possible to make the partnership work.