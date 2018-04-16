JAMB says there is no admission cut-off mark yet for 2018 UTME

news

Contrary to the purported cut-off marks being circulated on social media, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB said it has not announced any cut-off point for the 2018 UTME.

The board’s Head of Media and Information Department, Dr Fabian Benjamin said no such cut-off mark, whether for programmes or institutions had been released by the exam body.

The JAMB's spokesman also said that no cut-off mark will be decided upon by the exam body without the involvement of the stakeholders.

“We want to seize this medium to debunk such rumours as they are malicious and wicked as they are designed to defraud innocent Nigerians, especially parents and guardians as well as other stakeholders.

“No cut-off marks will ever be decided upon without the usual policy meeting which has been scheduled to hold sometime in June and which is to be chaired by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

“Until that is done, every other thing that is being paraded as the cut-off mark is fictitious and therefore, the public is hereby warned not to fall prey to these fraudsters.

“In the same vein, any institution that has commenced any form of admission without the official cut-off mark as would be decided upon at the June policy meeting is doing so illegally,” Benjamin warned''.

JAMB reduced cut-off mark for university admission to 120 in 2017

Recall that in August 2017, JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede announced that the exam body and stakeholders unanimously agreed to peg the 2017 UTME cut-off marks for admission into universities and polytechnics at 120 and 100 respectively.

ALSO READ: JAMB conducts UTME in 8 countries

Controversy, however, trailed the announcement as some University Chancellors condemned the policy saying they won't reduce their admission cut-off mark to anything less than 200.