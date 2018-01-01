Home > Communities > Student >

JAMB expects over 2 million candidates to write 2018 UTME

JAMB Exam body expects over 2m candidates to sit for 2018 UTME

JAMB remitted N 7.8 billion to the Federal Government coffers from the sales of examination forms for the 2017 UTME.

JAMB postpones sale of 2018 application forms play

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

(Premium Times)
The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede has said that the exam body expects more than two million candidates to sit for the 2018 UTME.

Speaking during a media briefing in Ilorin on  Monday, January 1, 2018, the Registrar announced that 1.7 million candidates sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in 2017.

After deducting its expenses, Oloyede further announced that JAMB remitted N 7.8 billion to the Federal Government coffers from the sales of examination forms for the 2017 UTME.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar recently announced reduction of UTME score to 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar recently announced reduction of UTME score to 120 for universities and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education

(Nigerianews)

 

The Registrar added that it was possible for JAMB to remit such amount because the Board blocked loopholes and checked wastages.

ALSO READ: How to register for 2018 UTME

However reacting to the insinuation that the Board increased examination fee to generate more income last year, Oloyede said JAMB only reduced the amount payable for the examination.

He added that the agency also reduced the amount paid for exam by foreign applicants.

JAMB to conduct mock exams for UTME candidates this month

Meanwhile, the exam body has also announced its readiness to conduct optional mock examination for UTME candidates in January.

The board made the announcement in a statement signed by its Head of Media, Mr Fabian Benjamin on Sunday, December 31, 2017 in Abuja.

 

