Finally, FG scraps HND certificates in polytechnics

news

The Federal Government has scrapped award of Higher National Diploma, HND certificates by Polytechnics.

The decision to scrap the degree was reached on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting.

The award of HND will, therefore, be limited to only the students that are currently admitted for the programmes in Polytechnics across the country.

Also, some of the programs currently being run by the polytechnics that are not technology-based will also be scrapped.

The new policy also states that polytechnics will now become proximate universities that will award National Diploma, ND and Bachelor of Technology, BTech.

Speaking to Journalists after the FEC meeting, the Minister of Education, Prof Adamu Adamu announced that “there will be no more award of HND''.

ALSO READ: 5 courses Nigerian parents were crazy about in the 80s

He said: ''After we have exhausted the current students under the programme, there will be no more award of HND. This means that there will be no fresh admission for HND programmes. And in addition, any programme that is not technical will be out of the polytechnics.

“About 70 per cent of polytechnic graduates are in the non-technical courses. It is going to be a rigorous implementation programme.”

According to the policy, the Vice Chancellors of the universities will appoint provosts for the polytechnics subject to the ratification of the Universities Councils.

To start the new policy, Yaba College of Technology will now be known as City University of Technology, Yaba, while Kaduna Polytechnic will be known as City University of Technology, Kaduna.

However, the Minister of Education clarifies that the HND certificate will remain a legal tender in Nigeria and holders of such certificate will continue to be recognised as the equivalent of first degree holders without discriminatory remuneration.