5 things you should know about Technical University, Ibadan

Tech-U is a university with a difference as it promises that its graduates will never be jobless upon graduation.

The Technical University, Ibadan is ready to begin operation in January.

It is the newest and first of its kind in Nigeria but many admission seekers do  not seem to know much about his institution.

Technical University or Tech-U for short will begin operation in January 2018 five years after the National Universities Commission, NUC officially recognized it as an academic institution.

This university might in the next few years become a force to reckon with in technical education in Nigeria, which all other universities barely offer.

So, there are five things you need to know about the first Technical University in Nigeria

Ownership:

It is on record that Tech-U, an initiative of the present administration in Oyo State, is the first Technical University in Nigeria and West Africa.

Accreditation:

The National Universities Commission, NUC has accredited all the available courses in the school. For now, the University has a total of 15 academic programmes.

Facilities:

Tech-U boasts of modern classrooms fitted with air-conditioners, an expansive 500-seater e-library, and fully furnished laboratories. All these are already in place to make learning enjoyable.

Similarly, a well-secured, fully functional, and student-friendly hostel is in place to give the new students memorable learning experiences.

Tuition fees:

Students of this school may have to pay as high as N400,000 because according to the Vice Chancellor, Ayobami Salami, the university aims to operate with private sector orientation, adding that N400,000 per session is not outrageous.

Aims and Objective:

The Technical University according to the information on the university websites aims to combat the unrelenting scourge of youth unemployment in Nigeria and produce top-notch graduates whose learning would positively improve the human condition.

